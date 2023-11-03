Governor Mills Joins President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Lewiston

Lewiston, MAINE – Governor Janet Mills joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during their visit to Lewiston today to honor the victims of last week's tragedy and their families.

After meeting with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response, President Biden and Governor Mills delivered remarks paying respect to the victims of the attack and those who have worked to save lives.

The complete text of the Governor’s remarks, as prepared for delivery, are as follows:

President Biden, Dr. Biden –

On behalf of the people of Lewiston and the people of Maine, thank you – from the bottom of my heart – for being here today.

We are enduring unfathomable pain, from the families of those tragically taken from us; to those who were injured; to all the people of Lewiston; to all the people of Maine.

But out of this darkness, there is light. There is hope.

I see it in the people of Lewiston – a people who are as resilient as they are kind. Who are as strong as they are compassionate.

That hope – that love – is all around us today. It is in every blue heart in every window. It is in every ribbon tied on every telephone poll. It is in every thank you card written by every volunteer. It is in every small act of kindness.

It is the love that is in our hearts for one another.

Today, we honor the lives of the 18 beloved people we lost, and we grieve with their families. We wrap our arms around those who were injured. And we give unending gratitude to the law enforcement officers and our health care professionals whose heroic actions saved lives.

Mr. President, in this difficult time, we take comfort and solace in knowing that the entire nation stands with Lewiston and with Maine. We feel the warmth of your visit and the strength of your unwavering support for our state.

And we see love and hope in the future, as difficult as that may be.

The road to healing will be long, but we will heal. Together.

Thank you. And may God bless the people of Lewiston, the people of Maine, and the United States of America.