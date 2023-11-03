Evolutionary insights into 3D genome organization and epigenetic landscape of Vigna mungo

Results

De novo assembly and annotation of the V. mungo genome A de novo assembly of V. mungo has been reported previously; however, it contains a large sequencing gap of 34 Mb (Pootakham et al, 2021). To generate a high-quality, chromosome-level assembly of V. mungo genome, we applied a multitiered scaffolding approach of PacBio SMRT long-reads, Illumina short-reads, and Hi-C sequencing technologies. We generated a total of ∼56 Gb of raw sequence data using four SMRT Cells of PacBio which provided ∼93X fold coverage of the V. mungo genome (Table S1). The initial de novo assembly of long reads was performed using Canu (Koren et al, 2017) assembler at default parameters. The primary assembly consisted of 304 contigs with a total length of 479 Mb (accounting for ∼85% of the estimated genome size), an N50 of 5.49 Mb, and a longest contig of 18.06 Mb. The primary contigs were further polished and error corrected by aligning SMRT reads to the assembled draft genome using pbalign and arrow. A second round of error correction was performed with 800 million pair-end Illumina short reads corresponding to ∼125 Gb data and providing a genome coverage of 210X using Pilon (Walker et al, 2014). Finally, a chromosome-level genome assembly of V. mungo was generated based on 3D proximity information obtained via Hi-C contact reads (Fig 1A). Figure 1. An overview of the distribution of genomic features in V. mungo Hi-C–guided de novo genome assembly. (A) Genome-wide Hi-C contact matrix of V. mungo. Red color intensity in the heatmap shows frequency of interaction between two loci at 25 kb resolution. (B) Circos plot representing (A) A/B compartments, (B) transposon element density, (C) gene density, (D) mRNA expression, (E) CG methylation, (F) CHG methylation, (G) CHH methylation, (H) WGD genes in A/B compartment. (C) LAI score distribution of all 11 pseudomolecules. Dashed line indicates average LAI score 18 suggesting the high quality of assembly. In total, ∼158 Gb of Hi-C sequencing data (Table S2) containing 169 million contact reads were used to construct pseudochromosomes using 3D-DNA program (Dudchenko et al, 2017). Consequently, 98.7% of the assembled sequence was placed on 11 chromosomes of V. mungo genome (Fig 1B). The quality of assembly was assessed by using three different genome metrices: (I) We mapped Illumina DNA and RNA short reads against the assembled genome. This resulted in the alignment of 95% DNA reads and 79–97% RNA reads suggesting high nucleotide accuracy after error correction of the genome (Table S3). (II) The completeness of the assembly was evaluated by using Benchmarking Universal Single-Copy Orthologs, which revealed that 1,558 (∼96.5%) out of 1,614 complete available embyrophyta Benchmarking Universal Single-Copy Orthologs were represented in the assembled genome, displaying a high level of genome completeness (Table S4). (III) The long terminal repeat (LTR) assembly index (LAI) score of the genome assembly was calculated and found to be ∼18 (Fig 1C). Compared with previously published genome assembly which had LAI score ∼10, N50 value 43 Mb, 94% genome completeness, and 34 Mb gap (Table S5), our assembly had a much higher LAI score of 18, N50 value 44 Mb, 96.5% genome completeness with a sequence gap of only 14 kb. Together, these results suggest an improved assembly in terms of improved continuity and reduced sequencing gaps. Genome annotation was performed using ab initio gene prediction and homology-based searches against ESTs and protein databases of V. angularis, V. unguiculata, G. max, M. truncatula, A. thaliana, and O. sativa. To obtain high-confidence sets of gene and transcriptomic evidence for annotated genes, we generated short Illumina RNA-seq and IsoSeq reads from eight different tissues of V. mungo. In total, 34,643 protein-coding genes spanning 118.41 Mb of the genome with an average length of 3.4 kb were predicted (Table 1). Table 1. Genome assembly and annotation statistics of V. mungo.

Comparative genomics and genome evolution in Vigna species We then leveraged our new improved de novo genome assembly to understand the evolutionary history of V. mungo and its close relatives. For this, we analyzed synonymous substitution rate (ks) by comparing duplicated genes residing in syntenic blocks within and across genomes. The density distribution of ks showed a major single peak in V. mungo (0.63), V. angularis (0.64), and V. unguiculate (0.67) genomes (Fig 2A), whereas the ks distribution peak of ortholog pairs ranged between 0.08 to 0.1 among these species, confirming that an ancient WGD event around 58 MYA (Yang et al, 2015) in papilionoidea preceded their speciation (Fig 2B). Phylogeny inference showed that V. mungo clustered with other Vigna species and appeared to form a monophyletic group, congruent with previous findings (Moghaddam et al, 2021). The phylogenetic analysis also revealed that V. mungo diverged from V. unguiculata 8–9 MYA, from P. vulgaris 11–12 MYA, and from G. max 25 MYA (Fig S1). Furthermore, evolution of gene families among 11 plant species indicated a substantial contraction of gene families (5,068) than expansion (558) in V. mungo. We also observed that G. max has gained significant number of genes (+9,117/−715) compared with other species suggesting that most of the genes were retained after the WGD event. We next estimated the divergence time among Vigna species. For this, we used a previously reported evolutionary rate of 8.3 × 10−9 substitutions/synonymous site/year in leguminous species (Moghaddam et al, 2021) and synonymous substitution rate (ks) among orthologs. Based on the mean peak of ks (0.08) between V. mungo and V. angularis, the divergence age was estimated to be around 4.8 MYA (Fig 2B). Using a similar approach, divergence ages between V. mungo and V. unguiculata, and V. angularis and V. unguiculata were predicted to be around 6 and 5.4 MYA, respectively. Similarly, the divergence of G. max from V. mungo, V. angularis, and V. unguiculata was estimated to be 18, 16.8, and 17.4 MYA, respectively. These predictions are in agreement with the evolutionary relationship among legumes inferred by the phylogenetic tree (Fig S1) (Yang et al, 2015; Pootakham et al, 2021). Figure 2. A comparative analysis of genome and transposons evolution in V. mungo. (A) A density distribution plot of Ks values of paralogous genes showing duplication events among four species: V. mungo, V. unguiculata, V. angularis, and G. max. (B) Ks density distribution plot of orthologous genes representing species divergence among species mentioned in (A). (C) Synteny plot showing collinear blocks and chromosomal rearrangement between V. mungo and V. angularis. (D) A bar plot showing the number of LTR in V. mungo, V. angularis, and V. unguiculata. (E) Phylogenetic tree of Gypsy elements. Neighbor-joining and unrooted trees were generated based on RVE domains of Gypsy elements in three Vigna species. (F) A density plot showing estimated insertion time of intact LTRs (MYA, million years ago). Figure S1. Inferred maximum likelihood phylogenetic tree based on amino acid sequence of single copy genes of 12 species. Numbers at each internal node showed the average divergence time (MYA) between two species. Barplots represent the genome size (violet) and repeat content (red). The pie chart displayed the number of expanded and contracted gene families during evolution (red and green colors indicate gene loss [−] and gain [+], respectively). The inter-genomic identification of syntenic block showed a high conservation of V. mungo with V. angularis. We found that most of the chromosomes showed almost one-to-one relationship implying that chromosomes Vm02, Vm03, Vm04, Vm06, and Vm09 of V. mungo aligned with the chromosomes Va04, Va11, Va10, Va3, and Va02 of V. angularis respectively (Fig 2C). However, some chromosomes of V. mungo, mainly Vm01, Vm05, and Vm07 shared collinearity with more than one chromosome of V. angularis, indicating a structural rearrangement within these chromosomes that could be a signature of species evolution within the Vigna genus. Although a comparison of orthologous blocks between V. mungo and G. max indicated a high level of collinearity, however, we observed that each chromosome of V. mungo matched with multiple chromosomes of G. max (Fig S2). In flowering plants, retrotransposon bursts are considered to be a major driver of the genome size variation during evolution (Suh, 2019). We used a combination of de novo and homology-based approaches to decipher the comparative evolutionary landscape of LTR retrotransposons in V. mungo and its two related species, V. angularis and V. unguiculata. Like other legumes, ∼46.5% (223 Mb) of the V. mungo genome comprised of repetitive sequences, of which, LTRs represented the most abundant class occupying 34.6% of the genome, including 16.7% LTR/gypsy, 11.1% LTR/Copia, and 6.9% unknown LTRs (Fig 2D). We also analyzed LTR content in the abovementioned sister species using the same computational pipeline as for V. mungo. Consistent with its larger size, the genome of V. unguiculata (519 Mb) showed a higher proportion of LTRs (36.4%) followed by V. mungo (34.6%; LTR, 480 Mb; genome) and V. angularis (31.7%; LTR, 447 Mb; genome). We observed a high enrichment of Ty3/Gypsy elements (16–20%) in all the three genomes (Fig 2D). We propose that the 61% of 40 Mb genome size difference between V. mungo and V. unguiculata could be attributed to differences in the relative proportion of Gypsy elements between two species. In contrast, 90% of the 33 Mb genome size difference between V. mungo and V. angularis could be caused by an increase in Copia (17 Mb) and unknown LTR retrotransposon (13 Mb) elements in V. mungo (Table S6). To further understand the evolutionary relationship among LTRs and their potential role in genome evolution, we identified intact LTRs in all three species. In total 3,379, 3,735, and 2,732 intact LTRs were found in V. mungo, V. angularis, and V. unguiculata, respectively. Based on the conserved RVE domains of 2,580 intact Gypsy/Ty3 elements, a phylogenetic tree was reconstructed (Fig 2E). The phylogenetic analysis showed that Gypsy-RT elements amplified in clusters which could be grouped into five major clades, where each clade included elements from all three species. The phylogeny also revealed a lineage-specific differential expansion of Gypsy/Ty3 in clade 1 that might be a contributing factor to the large genome size of V. unguiculata. We detected a recent LTR amplification peak ranging from 0.5 to 0.8 MYA in all three species (Fig 2F). Compared with V. mungo and V. unguiculata, a recent amplification peak (0.5 MYA) was observed in V. angularis. This suggests an enrichment of young LTRs, which likely explains the observed high number of intact LTRs in V. angularis.