GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha Announces Creative Collaboration with Odell Beckham Jr.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, the first nationally bottled kombucha brand to ever be sold in the United States, is announcing a creative collaboration with Odell Beckham Jr., an American football Wide Receiver for the Baltimore Ravens team of the NFL and Super Bowl winner, via an exciting product placement feature in a short film produced by the football legend.

The creative collaboration launched with a premiere product feature in Beckham Jr.’s first creative short horror film titled, “TRiiiX”, spotlighting GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha and Beckham Jr. Starring Beckham Jr., the short film, cürated by GEORGE JEFF™, shows an alert Beckham Jr. hearing mysterious sounds while away in a vacation home, however, after drinking SYNERGY® fermented tea containing nine billion living probiotics to replenish gut and boost immune health, Beckham Jr. is able to feel prepared and unbothered by the mystery.

“George Jeff and I wanted to make this film, inspired by the spooky stories we tell around this time of year, with GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha because it reflects my real life,” said Beckham Jr., “TRiiiX” producer. “I have been drinking this kombucha for years and I enjoy it throughout the day to boost my metabolism, immune system and feel prepared for anything life throws my way. I am excited to highlight the brand because I genuinely enjoy their products. My favorite is the Golden Pineapple flavor.”

GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha collection offers traditionally grown fermented tea in 33 different flavors, from earthy profiles like its new limited-edition Living in Gratitude kombucha featuring carrot, turmeric and cider spices for a seasonal brew to its best-selling Trilogy offering made with bursts of tart raspberry and lemon juice for a zesty drink.

“Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to help people lead healthier, happier lives and I am thrilled to be creatively collaborating with team OBJ to help us introduce the many magical health benefits of kombucha to more people,” said George Thomas Dave, founder and CEO of GT’s Living Foods. “Odell has been a kombucha fan for years now and as we prepare for cold and flu season, it made sense for us to support Odell as he continues to inspire people to choose foods that naturally and organically provide your body with the nutrients it needs to rest, recover, and rejuvenate.”

The creative collaboration will continue with a special “OBJ x Synergy Gratitude” musical playlist to inspire acts of gratitude during the holiday season. To learn more about GT’s Living Foods SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha and to listen to the playlist coming out later this fall, visit gtslivingfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram @synergykombucha. To learn more about Beckham Jr. and George Jeff watch the “TRiiiX” film visit obj.love, follow the football star on Instagram @obj and follow the cürator on Instagram @georgejeffff.