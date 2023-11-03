Mississauga, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) welcomes Ontario’s 2023 Fall Economic Update and supports the government’s historic $185 billion commitment to build highways, roads and transit infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Moreover, the adoption of progressive procurement models as endorsed by the government is a testament to ORBA's constructive engagement and strategic advocacy. This reflects a shared commitment to fostering partnerships and enhancing the efficiency of project deliveries, which is critical for the industry's evolution and the betterment of our communities.

Additionally, the proposed regulatory adjustments to the Construction Act demonstrate a collaborative is a step towards realizing more accessible and adaptable project financing, which can lead to a more dynamic and inclusive infrastructure landscape.

The government’s continued focus on projects like Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, along with the innovative Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, highlights an environment ripe for growth and development. These initiatives not only resonate with ORBA's mission but also with our collective aspiration for a thriving province.

