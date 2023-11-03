StorSafe Self Storage Acquires its 26th Facility: C&C Mini Storage In Charlotte
Premium Storage Solutions Now Even Closer to Your Doorstep and Business
The acquisition of C&C Mini Storage is not simply an expansion; it is a well-calculated, prudent investment into a region pulsating with logistical, demographic, and economic vibrancy.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StorSafe Self Storage (“StorSafe”), a *recognized player in the storage facility sector, announced its strategic acquisition of C&C Mini Storage, an established, single-story value-add facility built in 1996, with a robust presence in the burgeoning logistics corridor of Charlotte Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA). The new StorSafe in China Grove facility features 179 easy-access drive-up units across 25,300 net rentable square feet. Now, StorSafe’s portfolio includes 26 locations and over 1.4 million sq. ft. of premier storage facilities, strengthening its presence in the Midwest and Southeast.
Tom Bretz, CEO of StorSafe, commented on the acquisition, “This new addition to the StorSafe family is not just an asset acquisition; it is a commitment to providing superior storage solutions to the lively and expanding communities and businesses in and around Charlotte MSA. At StorSafe, we do not merely acquire assets; we embrace opportunities, enhance communities, and engineer robust investment channels, assiduously safeguarding and escalating investor value with every square foot we add to our portfolio.”
Bretz offers the following on how StorSafe prioritizes delivering the best experiences to its patrons—residential and business alike—which, in turn, enhance investor returns and profitability. They are:
• Your Storage, Our Priority: This acquisition is more than just an expansion of StorSafe’s portfolio, it represents an opportunity to serve the vibrant, growing local communities and businesses with an additional, well-positioned storage option, combined with a potential one-acre space for further service enhancement.
• Your Belongings, Safely Stored Where You Need Them: Nestled between major transit routes—I-85, NC-152 and US-29—the new StorSafe location ensures optimal visibility and easy accessibility, promising consistent and convenient availability for all your immediate and future storage requirements.
• A Strategic Move with Future Growth in Sight: Located near the future home of Macy’s $584 million distribution center in China Grove, projected to create 2,800 jobs and become operational by August 2024, the new StorSafe facility is perfectly situated to support the anticipated influx in storage needs of both existing businesses and the blossoming labor market.
• More than Just a Storage Facility: With a steadfast commitment to ensuring easy, secure, and convenient storage, StorSafe is here to support the growing population, currently standing at 37,195 residents within a 5-mile radius, and the upcoming single-family developments in the vibrant locale.
Bretz concludes, “The acquisition of C&C Mini Storage is not simply an expansion; it is a well-calculated, prudent investment into a region pulsating with logistical, demographic, and economic vibrancy. This asset will provide superlative, technologically advanced storage solutions to a growing populace but also deliver substantial value to our esteemed investors.”
For additional information on StorSafe and other real estate investment inquiries, please visit elmdalepartners.com.
About StorSafe:
*In 2023, Inside Self Storage (ISS) recognized StorSafe Self Storage on its 2023 Top 100 Operators List for securing third position in year-over-year facility owner growth, with an increase of 48.9%. In a year marked by market challenges, StorSafe is among just seven operators in the Top 100 to see growth exceeding 40%. The nod from ISS underscores StorSafe’s operational efficiency, tech advancements, and focus on security and safety, driving their strategic growth through acquisitions, facility expansions, and new developments.
For media inquiries, please contact Peter L. Mosca at (732) 841-4778 or peterlmosca@storsafe.com.
Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution.
