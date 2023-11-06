Orano Med and 48Hour Discovery to Develop Innovative Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Targeted Cancer Treatment
Advancing Precision Medicine: Uniting 212Pb alpha-emitting Radioisotope Peptide Discovery
Uniting Orano Med’s expertise in targeted alpha therapy with 48Hour Discovery’s innovative approach to drug discovery creates a powerful synergy”EDMONTON, CANADA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orano Med, a pioneer in targeted alpha therapy, and 48Hour Discovery, a novel peptide discovery platform company, announce their strategic collaboration to advance cancer treatment through radioligand discovery and development. This partnership aims to harness the potent properties of lead-212 (212Pb), a rare alpha-emitting radioisotope, in conjunction with 48Hour Discovery’s innovative peptide discovery technology and expertise.
Orano Med is advancing precision medicine in oncology by capitalizing on the unique properties of lead-212 and its proprietary platform to develop new radioligand therapies. Their commitment to innovation and therapeutic excellence aligns with 48Hour Discovery’s dedication to redefining drug discovery through novel peptides.
The core of the collaboration is the development of a novel peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) capable of selectively targeting cancer cells with unparalleled precision. Lead-212, renowned for its potent alpha-emitting properties, holds the potential to deliver therapeutic payloads directly to cancer cells, minimizing collateral damage to healthy tissues. The expertise of Orano Med in harnessing the therapeutic potential of 212Pb, combined with 48Hour Discovery’s cutting-edge peptide design platform, is driving the development of novel cancer treatment modalities.
48Hour Discovery's innovative platform has garnered significant attention for its transformative approach to peptide-based drug discovery. Their methodology, encompassing state-of-the-art phage display libraries, high-throughput screening, and chemical modifications, has enabled the identification of peptides with enhanced affinity, specificity, and therapeutic potential. The partnership with Orano Med opens doors to leverage this expertise in crafting peptides that will deliver highly cytotoxic 212Pb on cancer cells with unparalleled effectiveness.
"Uniting Orano Med’s expertise in targeted alpha therapy with 48Hour Discovery’s innovative approach to drug discovery creates a powerful synergy," says Julien Dodet, CEO at Orano Med. "We are excited about the potential to reshape the landscape of cancer therapy and deliver transformative treatments to patients."
Rick Finnegan, CEO of 48Hour Discovery, shares, "Our collaboration with Orano Med represents a testament to the value of cross-disciplinary partnerships. Together, we embark on a journey that can redefine the paradigms of cancer treatment, offering new hope to patients worldwide."
About Orano Med
Orano Med is a clinical-stage biotechnology company which develops a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212 (212Pb), a rare alpha-emitting radioisotope and one of the more potent therapeutic payloads against cancer cells known as Targeted Alpha-Emitter Therapy (TAT). Alpha decay results in irreparable double strand DNA breaks in cells adjacent only to area of alpha emission, which leads to an increased cytotoxic potential toward cancer cells while limiting toxicity to nearby healthy cells. As a result, alpha emitters are considered as the most powerful payloads to be found for targeted therapies. Orano Med develops several treatments using 212Pb combined with various targeting agents. The company has 212Pb manufacturing facilities, laboratories, and R&D centers in France and in the US and is currently investing to further expand its GMP-manufacturing capacities for 212Pb radiolabeled pharmaceuticals in North America and Europe. For more information, visit https://www.oranomed.com/en
About 48Hour Discovery
48Hour Discovery is a company with a dynamic peptide discovery platform that has revolutionized drug discovery through its innovative approaches to peptide design. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the platform accelerates the identification and optimization of peptides with therapeutic potential, offering a novel pathway to addressing unmet medical needs. Established in 2017, the company has validated its technology platform securing partnerships with over 20 companies including global pharma and leaders in the radiopharmaceutical industry.
For more information, visit www.48hourdiscovery.com
