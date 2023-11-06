Inglewood Cathedral- Homecoming Exhibition of Paintings of Inglewood's Trees by L.A. Artist Lucas Reiner at Arcane Space
ARCANE Space gallery announces INGLEWOOD Cathedral, a solo exhibition of paintings from 2016 - present by Los Angeles and Berlin based artist Lucas Reiner.
Reiner renders trees with the patient attention of portraiture... (he) infuses the works with an object quality that’s as much holy relic as contemporary abstract like burial shrouds...”VENICE, CA, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARCANE Space gallery announces INGLEWOOD Cathedral, a solo exhibition of paintings from 2016 - present by Los Angeles and Berlin based artist Lucas Reiner. Here the trees of Inglewood, normally a background element for the urban environment, are foregrounded to become the subject for a kind of devotional portrait, suggesting an expanded, empathic vision of urban nature as resilient and sacred. This is Reiner’s first solo show in his home city of Los Angeles since 2009. Since 2010 he has been exhibiting his acclaimed “Trees” and “Stations” painting cycles primarily in Europe. A signed, limited-edition catalogue based on this exhibition with essay by Shana Nys Dambrot will also be available for sale.
— Shana Nys Dambrot
Curated by ARCANE Space Co-Founder/Director Morleigh Steinberg, INGLEWOOD Cathedral is on view November 17 through December 17, 2023, opening reception November 18 from 5pm – 7:30pm and Artist Talk December 10 at 2pm. ARCANE Space is located at 324 Sunset Avenue Unit G, in Venice, CA 90291. Gallery hours are Friday – Sunday from 10:30 am- 4:30 pm (Thursday by appointment).
Since 2001 Reiner has devoted himself to the theme of the unobserved urban tree in sustained contemplation. Starting with photographs and sketches and portraits, he paints their ‘portraits’, as they grow, some crooked, hindered or maltreated, on the sidewalks of the city. Executed on canvas with a subdued palette of tempera and wax, his minimalist intimate portrayal of the Inglewood trees is a distinct departure from traditional landscape painting. His trees are imperfect – their wounds imposed by the hostile, urban environment where they are rooted and radically manicured by man as urban obstacles. Abstracted from their urban setting and celebrated through his portraiture as sacred individuals, his trees are the protagonists of our urban life, whose oxygen, shade and sanctuary evoke the cathedral of nature.
The exhibition will include a film Reiner made at the invitation of the Silverlake Film Festival, Trees in Los Angeles, shot in 8-millimeter black and white, and filmed and edited by Heather Seybolt.
Lucas Reiner has exhibited internationally since 1993. Over the past three decades he produced several notable series of chromatically variegated paintings reflecting his perennial inspirations (contemporary urban trees, pyrotechnic explosions, traditional spiritual themes) in a range of media (including oil, acrylic, tempera, watercolor, drypoint etching, monoprints, and photography).
Born in 1960, Reiner attended the Parsons School of Design and The New School for Social Research in New York, Otis Art Institute in Los Angeles, and the Parsons School of Design in Paris.
His recent solo exhibitions include: A Requiem in Progress (2023) a solo exhibition at Studio La Citta, Verona, Italy, The Stations of the Cross (2023) exhibition of paintings and etchings at The Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture, Chicago.
In 2019, Reiner began exhibiting several large-scale paintings at Galerie Nordenhake in Berlin, Germany. A solo exhibition of Reiner’s paintings titled Himmelsleiter was presented by Galerie Biedermann in Munich, Germany, in 2017. His work was also included in the 2018 exhibition titled Dos Colectivos presented by the University of California’s Fisher Museum of Art (Los Angeles), Instituto de Artes Gràficas (Oaxaca) and Nacional de la Estampa, Mexico City. A monograph of Reiner’s work titled Los Angeles Trees was published in 2008 featuring work produced over several years that examines the formal collision between organic growth and the harsh strictures of urban life embodied by trees lining city streets and selected by The Los Angeles Times as one of its “Favorite Books of 2008.”
Reiner’s work is represented in museum collections worldwide, including: Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Staatlichen Graphischen Sammlung (Munich, Germany), Diözesan Museum (Freising, Germany), Colecciòn Jumex (Mexico City, Mexico) and the American Embassy Collection (Riga, Latvia), Kunstmuseum Kloster Unser Lieben Frauen, Magdeburg, Germany among others.
ARCANE SPACE was co-founded in 2017 by dance and visual artist Morleigh Steinberg, and music artist, Frally Hynes. Presenting the work of a wide range of artists from different disciplines, both those of note and those who may not yet have had the opportunity to exhibit, ARCANE Space is committed to creating community through the arts, and transforming and reshaping the way art, story, and space is experienced.
