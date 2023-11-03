Recruiting for Good Launch The Beauty Foodie Club to Do Something Sweet and Good
Our LA Club is Exclusively for 'The Sweetest Beauty Foodies' Who Love to Do GOOD and Party for GOOD ...Earn Fine Dining + Goodies + VIP Parties Too! www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
R4Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals with sweet beauty foodie goodies.
If you love to do GOOD, party for good, and are a sweet beauty foodie our club is perfect for you!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "We're using recruiting for good collaboratively to make a difference fun and rewarding! Referrals allow us to do something good for you and the community too!"
Recruiting for Good launches The Beauty Foodie Club to help generate more proceeds for nonprofits feeding America.
The Beauty Foodie Club (Member Rewards)
1. Participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program; helps fund nonprofits feeding America.
2. Earn the sweetest rewards to share with favorite plus 1 for one year; experience private culinary dinners, and the Best Wine and Food Festivals in LA.
3. Coming in Spring 2024 announcing sweet beauty rewards; Pampering, Self-Care, and Wellness Goodies.
Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good adds "If you love to do GOOD, party for good, and are a sweet beauty foodie our club is perfect for you!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good creates opportunities for working professionals to Do GOOD (help fund nonprofits) by participating in Recruiting for Good's referral program. The staffing agency generates more proceeds to Do Good for The Community; and for 'You' to earn sweet perks/treats that improve the quality of life. Using Recruiting for Good to Do Something Sweet and Good!
Live in LA, Love to Do GOOD, and Party for Good Join The Beauty Foodie Club. Successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding America. Earn one year membership to experience every month LA's Best Private Culinary Parties and The Sweetest Wine&Food Festivals. In Spring 2024 coming out with Pampering, Self-Care, and Wellness Goodies To learn more visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com
