Recruiting for Good Launch The Beauty Foodie Club to Do Something Sweet and Good

Our LA Club is Exclusively for 'The Sweetest Beauty Foodies' Who Love to Do GOOD and Party for GOOD ...Earn Fine Dining + Goodies + VIP Parties Too! www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com

Our LA Club is Exclusively for 'The Sweetest Beauty Foodies' Who Love to Do GOOD and Party for GOOD ...Earn Fine Dining + Goodies + VIP Parties Too! www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com