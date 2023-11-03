AI expo 2023 Women in AI
I've always been interested in how can we make sure that we're not just building Siri for the next iPhone, but how are we making actual applications that would mean something to the rest of the world?”SANDTON, JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This was the question on everybody's mind at the AI Expo Africa 2023. The panel of experts included Bridget Chipungu from Center for AI Research, Hina Patel from Accenture, Celina Lee from Zindi, and Nicoli Koorbanally from Mlab.
— Celina Lee, CEO of Zindi
The discussion started with Bridget Chipungu giving an overview of the current state of women in AI. She said that women are still underrepresented in the field, and that they face many challenges in terms of both access to resources and opportunities.
Hina Patel spoke next, and she talked about the need for more women to get involved in AI. She said that women have a lot to offer in terms of creativity and problem-solving, and that they need to be given more opportunities to showcase their skills.
Celina Lee spoke about her own experience as a woman in AI, and she said that she has faced many challenges but has also been able to achieve a lot. She said that women need to be more visible in the field, and that they need to be given more opportunities to lead.
Nicoli Koorbanally spoke last, and she talked about the need for more women to be involved in AI research. She said that women have a lot to offer in terms of both their skills and their perspectives, and that they need to be given more opportunities to contribute to the field.
Overall, the panelists agreed that women are making progress in AI, but that there is still a long way to go. They said that women need to be more visible in the field, and that they need to be given more opportunities to lead and contribute.
