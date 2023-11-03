Parrot Bay Pools & Spas Open New Pool Design Showroom in Benson, North Carolina

Benson, North Carolina – Parrot Bay Pools & Spas, a new inground pool installation, design, construction, and consultation company, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new pool design showroom in Benson, North Carolina. At the new center, customers can speak with Parrot Bay Pools & Spa’s expert team of swimming pool contractors to hand-select every part of their inground swimming pool from pool size, shape, and color to tile, tanning ledges, and fountains for complete personalization.

Parrot Bay’s swimming pool contractors install 3 types of inground pools: fiberglass pools, concrete, and vinyl liner. Concrete pools are a luxury option for people who want extravagant pool designs, opulent water fountains, built-in deck seating, fire pits, or outdoor kitchens. Vinyl liner pools are a budget-friendly option but require more careful maintenance and repairs. Fiberglass pools are the sweet spot, as they are durable, algae-resistant, affordable, and have the fastest installation.

“Parrot Bay Pools is proud to offer top-quality fiberglass pools, concrete pools, and vinyl liner pools to residents of North Carolina and parts of South Carolina,” said a spokesperson from Parrot Bay Pools & Spas. “We’ve been a trusted swimming pool contractor in North Carolina for 15 years – and we have the happy customers to prove it! You’ll be blown away by our inground pool designs and seamless fiberglass pool installation process. It’s your time to relax, and let us build your resort-style oasis!”

The experienced swimming pool contractors offers its customers a variety of significant benefits compared to other pool contractors, namely its team handling the entire permitting process, the use of no subcontractors, flowable fill on all tanning ledge pools that prevent settling, the utilization of tie strap plumbing which means fewer leaks, access to a full range of high-quality pool accessories such color-changing lights that are included as standard, Rhino roc pool installation procedures with all River fiberglass pools, a 3-year warranty on all pool equipment and complete control and access to their project timeline with the Parrot Bay Pools & Spas.

Fiberglass Pools

Parrot Bay Pools & Spas are designed with both functionality and aesthetics in mind due to their low maintenance, reliable durability, and exceptional design. All fiberglass pools by Parrot Bay Pools & Spas are 100% set and backfilled with gravel, not sand or clay, and have smooth, non-porous surfaces that make for a comfortable and hygienic swimming experience, as well as quick and hassle-free installations that minimize disruptions.

Concrete Pools

The concrete pools at Parrot Bay Pools & Spas provide customers with the ultimate customization experience. From outdoor kitchens and fire pits to tanning ledges and water features, along with a 50–75-year lifespan and excellent durability, concrete pools deliver a long-lasting resort-style experience.

Vinyl Liner Pools

The most cost-effective swimming pool available at Parrot Bay Pools & Spas, vinyl liner pools are constructed with a flexible vinyl liner that fits into a pre-dug hole in the ground and is designed to withstand the rigors of regular use. Inexpensive and relatively easy to maintain, vinyl liner pools can last many years with proper care.

While Parrot Bay Pools & Spas headquarters are in Benson, North Carolina, the company’s installation areas stretch from Raleigh to Fayetteville and from Wilmington, North Carolina, down into Charleston, South Carolina. Customers searching for the top pool contractors for fiberglass pools, concrete pools, and vinyl liner pools should schedule a consultation with Parrot Bay Pools & Spa’s knowledgeable team.

About Parrot Bay Pools & Spas

Established in 2008, Parrot Bay Pools & Spas is a specialist fiberglass swimming pool contractor offering expert inground pool installation, design, construction, and consultation to busy professionals and families who want high-quality, strong, and long-lasting fiberglass, concrete, and vinyl liner pools, as well as stress-free installation experience.

https://www.parrotbaypoolsnc.com/

