Wall Recycling Announces the Expansion of its Services and Locations

Raleigh, North Carolina – Wall Recycling, a full-service waste management solution for consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors, is proud to announce the expansion of its services and locations to Wilmington, North Carolina, where the company is now offering residential garbage collection and curbside trash services.

In addition to Wall Recycling’s new services, the company has also recently acquired family-run scrap metal recycling business Horton Iron & Metal Co., Inc. This acquisition of the business will allow Horton Iron & Metal Co., Inc. to continue providing quality scrap metal recycling services to Raleigh residents and businesses but as part of the Wall Recycling company, to offer customers a more streamlined waste management and recycling solution from one convenient source.

“Wall Recycling is the largest environmental services company in the Triangle area of North Carolina,” said a spokesperson from Wall Recycling. “Servicing waste and scrap metal recycling in Eastern North Carolina, Wall Recycling takes care of the cleanup in more ways than one. We’ve joined our 6 companies—Elite Waste Services, Raleigh Metal Recycling, Goldsboro Metal Recycling, Wilson Metal Recycling, Fortress Metals, and Capital Materials & Recycling—into one in order to provide a one-stop-shop for all your waste and recycling needs.”

Wall Recycling is a full-service waste management solution for consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company has 13 locations spread throughout North Carolina, each providing a variety of environmentally friendly and affordable waste disposal services. From dumpster rentals and portable toilet rentals to a garbage collection service, scrap metal recycling, and recycling building materials for reuse, Wall Recycling is the most trusted waste management company in North Carolina.

The company’s service areas span from Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville to Wilson, Wilmington, and Greensboro and specialize in the following services:

Residential Trash Pickup Services

Wall Recycling’s reliable curbside trash pickup and residential trash collection services are full service, meaning the company provides residents with the bins, the schedule, and the pickup; all customers have to do is make sure their trash is in the designated spot for collection on the designated pickup day.

Residential Dumpster Rental

The roll-off dumpers available at Wall Recycling are ideal for residential use and allow customers to tackle big projects easily without having to worry about waste management. From removing an old shed, cleaning out a garage, or removing debris during a DIY renovation, Wall Recycling’s residential dumpster rental service allows the dumpsters to be conveniently placed on a property and picked up when the customer is ready.

Industrial Scrap Metal Recycling

Wall Recycling’s scrap metal recycling service is ideal for industrial and demolition companies that produce high volumes of scrap metals. With some of the best prices per pound within the industry for discarded materials, as well as fast and reliable hauling services, Wall Recycling prioritizes a timely and professional service.

“Depending on your volume, we’ll pick up your scrap metal on a monthly, weekly, or even daily basis,” stated the spokesperson for Wall Recycling. “No matter the amount, we have a variety of container sizes and styles equipped to hold it all, including roll-off boxes, lugger trays, 40′-53′ trailers with sides, flatbed trailers, tilt hoppers, and bins. We’ll even build custom containers to accommodate any special requirements.”

To organize Wall Recycling’s new scheduled trash pickup service quickly and easily in Wilmington, North Carolina, residents can call the company and speak to a member of its friendly customer service team at (910) 444-7777 or visit the company’s website to browse its other services and conveniently rent a dumpster online.

About Wall Recycling

Wall Recycling is a full-service waste management and scrap metal recycling company that additionally offers toilet rentals, dumpster rentals and recycles building materials for reuse. The company has been providing its expert services to the consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors in North Carolina since 2006 and is continually expanding its operations while maintaining a focus on offering reliable, environmentally friendly, and affordable waste disposal services.

