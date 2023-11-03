Coffee County Historical Society Receives Preservation Grant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Senator Janice Bowling, Representative Rush Bricken and Secretary of State Tre Hargett supported the Coffee County Historical Society with a $1,950 access and preservation grant administered through the Tennessee State Library & Archives for digital scanning equipment.

"Preserving our community's history is an important and worthwhile endeavor,” said Sen. Bowling. “Without proper preservation, documents of culture and art in our community would be lost. I'm glad the Coffee County Historical Society is receiving this grant to preserve Hugh Doak's historical photograph collection, so it can be enjoyed for generations to come."

“I congratulate the Coffee County Historical Society on receiving this grant,” said Rep. Bricken. “These funds will help preserve our history and ensure it remains accessible for future generations. I appreciate Secretary Hargett and the historical society for their commitment to our community.”

The Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, distributes access and preservation grants based on the Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board's recommendations. This year, $20,000 in grant funds is being awarded to seven organizations to help preserve historical records.

“Ensuring the preservation of irreplaceable historical records is important to protect Tennessee’s rich history for future generations,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I appreciate Sen. Bowling and Rep. Bricken supporting this grant, which will play an important role in preserving the invaluable stories of the people and places of Coffee County.”

Tennessee Historical Records Advisory Board access and preservation grants are funded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, which is part of the National Archives, as administered through the Tennessee State Library & Archives. Grant funds are available to help preserve and increase access to historical records through the purchase of storage supplies, digitization equipment, and training.

To learn more about archival and preservation grants administrated by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.