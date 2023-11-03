Defenders test readiness, combat effectiveness

The 445th Security Forces Squadron conducted a daytime/nighttime base defense exercise at the Warfighting Training Center on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Oct. 14-15, 2023. The training tested their agile combat employment (ACE) with limited resources, revealing strengths, limitations and resource requirements. Squads performed area security operations (ASO) that focused on expeditionary combat skills. They created defensive fighting positions (DFPs) with tools, sandbags and dirt to fortify the sector, and built expeditionary entry control points (EECP). Defenders established a Tactical Operations Center (TOC) to run command and control and performed Quick Response Force (QRF) patrols. The squads also engaged with noncombatants to test security protocols and observe impacts of interactions.