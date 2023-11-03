Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,520 in the last 365 days.

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Says New Funding Waiver Enhances Pool of BEAD Funding Applicants

TEXAS, November 3 - November 3, 2023

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Says New Funding Waiver Enhances Pool of BEAD Funding Applicants

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today applauded the federal government’s decision to provide a waiver for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program that will give potential applicants broader financing options.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) recently released a waiver for the letter of credit (LOC) requirement in the BEAD Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), which required applicants to provide a letter of credit from a bank as evidence that they have at least 25 percent of the grant dollar amount in a bank account.

According to NTIA, applicants now have several alternatives to the LOC, including the use of a credit union instead of a bank, the use of performance bonds and the possible reduction of their LOC obligation below 25 percent over time — in some cases as low as 10 percent.

“I am pleased NTIA has agreed to allow alternative ways for providers to comply with this requirement of the NOFO,” Hegar said. “Stakeholders have noted that the LOC requirement may have an adverse effect on smaller providers and could prevent them from participating in the BEAD program. Texas needs providers of all sizes to be able to participate in this program if it’s to be successful, and NTIA needs to continue to give us the freedom to build broadband infrastructure in Texas without needless restrictions.”

For comprehensive program information, planning documents and deadlines, please visit the BEAD Program webpage on the Comptroller’s website.

You just read:

PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Says New Funding Waiver Enhances Pool of BEAD Funding Applicants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more