Colorado Aerospace Night to Soar at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight on November 14th, 2023

Join us for Colorado Aerospace Night at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight on November 14th, 2023

Industry Update, Company Pitches, and Angel Investing

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rockies Venture Club (RVC), the longest-running angel investing group in the United States, in conjunction with Denver South, the organization of business leaders and public officials co-authoring the future of the community surrounding the I-25 corridor south of Denver, and the Colorado Space Business Roundtable (CSBR), the independent non-profit organization that provides a forum to promote the growth of space and space-related industry in Colorado, is set to host a groundbreaking aerospace industry event as part of its "Signature Series." The Colorado Aerospace Night Signature Event, taking place on November 14th, 2023, at 3:30pm at Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport, will shine a spotlight on the dynamic aerospace industry, bringing together key players, investors, and innovators to explore investment opportunities in this thriving sector. (https://rockiesventureclub.wildapricot.org/event-5440798)

Colorado, renowned as the second-largest state for aerospace businesses in the United States, serves as the perfect backdrop for this exciting event. With a roster of industry giants such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Ball, and Sierra Space Systems calling Colorado home for major operations, it is a hub for innovation and cutting-edge companies. The state also boasts a strong presence of government aerospace entities, including the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Space Force Command Headquarters, Buckley Space Force Base, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Colorado Air and Spaceport, and universities known for their aerospace excellence.

The RVC Aerospace Investing Signature Event is a testament to the thriving aerospace ecosystem in Colorado. Angel investors have been increasingly active in aerospace, defying the misconception that aerospace companies require astronomical amounts of capital to get off the ground. This event aims to debunk this myth and foster job creation and innovation by investing in aerospace startups.

Attendees can expect an evening filled with valuable insights, networking, and the chance to explore high-potential investment prospects. The event's agenda includes:

• Keynote Presentation by Frank Backes, Chief Executive Officer at Capella Space.

Mr. Backes is a noted industry speaker and champion for Colorado’s aerospace industry. He is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient and serves on the board of directors for Modern Technology Solutions Inc. (MTSI), and previously served on the advisory board for the University of Colorado Boulder Aerospace Engineering Sciences Department. He has also served on the Colorado Space Business Roundtable Board.

• Startup Pitches: Founders of innovative aerospace startups will pitch their ventures, showcasing their groundbreaking technologies and investment potential.

Scheduled to pitch:

Vanessa Clark, CEO - Atomos Nuclear and Space (https://atomosspace.com/)

Gary Calnan, CEO - CisLunar Industries (https://www.cislunarindustries.com/)

• Industry Leaders: Renowned experts will present on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in aerospace.

• Investor Forum: Following the event, an investor forum will provide a opportunity for in-depth discussion and investment potential of the pitches presented. (For accredited investors only.)

"We are thrilled to host the Aerospace Investing Signature Event in Colorado, a state that has firmly established itself as a leader in the aerospace industry," said C.J. Whelan, Executive Director of RVC. "This event represents a unique opportunity to not only learn about the industry but for investors to explore aerospace's untapped potential, support innovation, and contribute to the growth of this dynamic industry."

Please join us by registering here: (https://rockiesventureclub.wildapricot.org/event-5440798).

Don't miss this chance to be part of the aerospace revolution! Join us Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport, 13005 Wings Way, Centennial, CO 80112, on November 14th, 2023 from 3:30 -6:30PM.

For media inquiries, please contact:

C.J. Whelan, Executive Director, cj@rockiesventureclub.org

