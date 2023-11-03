Miniature Breathing Device that NIH Called a “Game Changer” to be Presented in Project at Respiratory Care meeting
American Association for Respiratory Care presentation to focus on mini resuscitator for emergency breathing in EMS, disasters, pandemics, military readiness
It’s an honor that our technology, designed to be transformative in emergency resuscitation, will be presented at this prestigious respiratory meeting.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fluidIQ, a startup MedTech company developing fluidics-based respiratory solutions, announced today its technology, a miniature resuscitator, will be presented at the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) meeting in Nashville, TN this weekend.
— Matt Vogelhuber, R. Ph., CEO of fluidIQ
When the fluidIQ research team first met research collaborators in Brazil, it was in the middle of the worldwide pandemic on a Zoom call. fluidIQ’s Chief of Clinical R&D, Brian Walsh PhD, RRT, FAARC, and Chief Technology Officer, Artemio Mendoza, went on to join with Brazilian researchers for a translational study. Now, more than three years later, the results of that initial work will be presented at the largest respiratory care meeting in the world.
fluidIQ’s lead technology, HOPE inVent, a lipstick-sized resuscitator that was featured in an NIH Director’s Blog months ago, will be presented in a research project entitled “Respiratory Rate Predicts Tidal Volume in a Miniature Continuous Flow Pressure Cycled Resuscitator” on November 5th. The project assessed inVent's performance in a severe lung injury model.
“It’s an honor that our technology, designed to be transformative in emergency resuscitation, will be presented at this prestigious respiratory meeting,” said Matt Vogelhuber, R. Ph., CEO of fluidIQ.
fluidIQ’s HOPE inVent, harnesses the science of fluidics to provide breathing support to people struggling to breathe or who are unable to breathe on their own. Fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries.
Within the early days of the company’s formation, fluidIQ was connected to the Brazilian researchers who were searching for a novel breathing solution that could work in remote and austere environments including rain forests. Later, fluidIQ’s scientists worked with the team to develop a protocol and study design to demonstrate the benefits of the miniature ventilator, which is less than three inches in height and one inch in width, that they believed would solve some of the problems associated with emergency response and transport of patients. They also expected it would serve as a model in other parts of the world and provide support in emergency settings including in natural disasters, pandemics, mass casualties, military combat and war-torn areas, as well as for stockpiling, preparedness and readiness.
In October of 2022, the National Institutes of Health, published their initial research on the technology in Science Translational Medicine (https://www.science.org/stoken/author-tokens/ST-800/full) and the NIH Director published a blog describing the tiny resuscitator as a “game changer”. Published in November 2022, the blog read “The possibilities of this 3D-printed miniature ventilator are broad. The ventilators could be easily used in emergency transport, potentially treating battlefield casualties or responding to disasters and mass casualty events like earthquakes…Perhaps in the not-too-distant future, a device designed to help people breathe could fit into your pocket next to your phone and keys.” The full blog can be found at: https://directorsblog.nih.gov/2022/11/29/clinical-center-doctors-testing-3d-printed-miniature-ventilator/
About fluidIQ™
fluidIQ, a public benefit and Delaware corporation, provides simple yet elegant solutions based on proprietary fluidics technology. The company was founded by a group of doctors, engineers and patient advocates who joined together to find solutions for gaps in medical needs, including ventilators, in the midst of the coronavirus-caused world crisis. fluidIQ aims to deliver hope to a world in need with simple, easy-to-deploy technology solutions that solve the most pressing medical challenges of our time. fluidIQ’s roadmap for an entire family of products is based on fluidics-operated devices dedicated to filling gaps in emergency and preparedness protocols that are user-friendly, scalable and cost-effective. The science of fluidics uses air or fluids to operate things automatically without the need for electricity or batteries. In 2021, Fast Company named inVent a “World Changing Idea” and in 2023, fluidIQ was bestowed an Innovation award by Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). Visit www.fluidIQ.org to learn more.
The content of this press announcement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the National Institutes of Health or the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The mention of commercial products, their source, or their use in connection with material reported herein is not to be construed as an actual or implied endorsement of such products by the United States government.
