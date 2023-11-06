Rising Dance-Music Sensation, Belee Kaur, Achieves #3 Ranking on US Official iTunes Dance Charts Top 100
Former professional tennis player, Belee Kaur, hits #3 on the US Official iTunes Dance Charts Top 100ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Dance-Music Sensation, Belee Kaur, Achieves #3 Ranking on US iTunes Dance Charts
Belee Kaur, a burgeoning star in the dance music scene from Atlanta, USA, has achieved an outstanding feat by securing the coveted #3 position on the highly competitive US iTunes Dance Charts. Her Single “Just Started” from her latest EP hit #3 on the US Dance Charts. This remarkable accomplishment not only solidifies her talent but also places her on a trajectory toward greater recognition and success within the music industry.
Belee Kaur's journey to this momentous achievement has been marked by relentless dedication, a unique sound, and an unwavering belief in her artistic path. "Always trust GOD and his plans for you," is a guiding mantra she holds close, reflecting her spiritual foundation.
With a diverse discography that showcases her versatility and creative flair, Belee Kaur has carved a niche for herself in the world of dance music. Her music has struck a chord with audiences globally, leaving an indelible mark. Among her notable releases are "I Believe" (2021), "Take Me" (2023), "Just Started" (2023), "Fly High" (2023), "Everybody" (2023), "Break My Heart" (2023), "Stay Around" (2022), "Fire Starter" (2022), and a collection of other captivating tracks.
Belee Kaur's meteoric rise on the US iTunes Dance Charts is not only a testament to her talent but also to the connection she has fostered with her growing and devoted fan base. As she continues to push the boundaries of her art, her future in the music industry shines even brighter.
About Belee Kaur
Belee Kaur, a vibrant dance-music sensation from Atlanta, USA, has captured hearts and charts with her unique sound and unwavering commitment to her craft. Her recent triumph, securing the #3 spot on the US iTunes Dance Charts, is a testament to her dedication and remarkable connection with her audience. As she continues to shape the dance music landscape, Belee Kaur invites you to join her on this exciting musical journey by following her on social media and streaming her music on various platforms.
Belee Kaur is the first Indian-Canadian musician whose another song “Stay Around Remix” reached top #5 in iTunes’ top 100. Belee had been aiming high on several music platforms since the beginning of the year. The Indian-Canadian singer’s single “Stay Around Remix,” produced by Belee’s Manager Rathmuzik, entered the highly competitive dance chart of Itunes and became the first female Indian Canadian to hit #5 on that chart. The Indian-Canadian singer’s another single “I Believe,” also produced by Rathmuzik, had also entered the highly competitive dance chart of the UK and became the first female Indian-Canadian to hit #35 on iTunes’ top 100 UK Charts as well.
Belee is not giving up anytime soon on making another headline; neither would she ever give up on her purse to make incredible music. She has been a fighter by pursuing a career in music even though she started as a professional tennis player. The Indian-Canadian songwriter was not an artist at first; tennis was extremely energizing for her. However, she generally needed to seek after her other passion, music, and she finally tracked down her direction to it. She did not only make India proud, but also the Canadians. Belee is among the few multitalented athletes who teach the world about passion, love, and energy: although she acquired the skills to play tennis in the international scene, which she did; still, she never gave up on her music career.
“GOD IS THE GREATEST” says Belee Kaur.
