Spice Without Limits: Innovative product neutralizes spice
Experience Instant Relief from Spicy Food Burn – Dr. B's Elixir Unveils the Science of Soothing.
The pain experienced when eating spicy foods such as peppers, wasabi, horseradish, or spicy mustard come from particular natural compounds binding to and activating specific receptors in our mouth on nerve endings communicating with the sensory cortex. When concentrated, compounds in this product bind to the TRPM8 receptor. While bound to this receptor at the same time as either capsaicin, existent in peppers, is bound to the TRPV1 receptor or allyl isothiocyanate (AITC), existent in wasabi, horseradish, and mustard, is bound to the TRPA1 receptor, the chemesthesis, or "spice pain" from the TRPV1 and TRPA1 is severely reduced or eliminated. Dr. B’s Elixir – Cooling Mouth Spray is the commercialized version of inventor Curtis Breville.
Natural Ingredients: Crafted from specific varieties of hops, mint, & honey, Dr. B's Elixir is an all-natural, safe solution for your spice-induced discomfort.
Palatable and Versatile: Enjoy the elixir's subtle hop, mint, and honey flavor is subtle and does not interfere with the flavors of the spicy food.
Scientifically Backed: Based on rigorous academic research, Dr. B's Elixir is backed by science, ensuring its effectiveness and reliability.
Beyond Eating: Because those same receptors exist throughout our bodies, the spice-pain-neutralizing experience continues throughout the digestion process, effecting the common and uncomfortable "exit burn" experienced the next day.
Dr. Curtis Breville's inventive journey from a casual experiment during the One Chip Challenge to filing a patent for his elixir is a story of innovation and dedication. This product is the result of years of extensive research and development.
Whether you're a spice hobbyist testing your spice tolerance, a home chef pushing the spice limits, or a restauranteur wanting to offer customers relief, Dr. B's Elixir brings a new experience to spicy foods.
For more information about Dr. B's Elixir, visit www.drbselixir.com. Media inquiries can be directed to info@drbselixir.com or 720-919-0706.
About Dr. B's Elixir
Developed by Curtis Breville, a home brewer, spice enthusiast, and problem solver, this elixir is backed by scientific research and offers a new approach to enjoying spicy dishes without the burn.
Dr. Curtis H. Breville
C. H. BREVILLE ENTERPRISES LLC
+1 720-919-0706
How Does Dr. B's Elixir Work?