ESG Digital Assets Hosting Masterminds in Dubai during COP28
Technology Workshops + Thought Leader Discussions to Explore the Future of ESGs and Digital Assets happening during COP28SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place at In5 Media, Production City, Dubai, ESG Digital Assets will host a series of technology workshops and thought leader discussions on December 10th and 11th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. during COP28. The ESG Digital Assets event, will bring together industry experts and innovators to showcase and explore the potential of digital assets, smart contracts, and regenerative finance in funding ecological and societal improvements.
The workshops and mastermind discussions will cover the tokenization of carbon credits, biodiversity, renewable energy certificates, and feature web3 ESG startups developing disruptive climate and biodiversity solutions. Attendees will learn from and connect with thought leaders, including Boone Bergsma, CEO of Blockchain Laboratories, Tom Kiddle, Co-Founder of Palisade, Jason Kaasovic, CEO of Web3 Renewables, and Jim Duggan, CEO of Intrinsic Methods.
"We believe that tokenization is the future of ESGs," said Boone Bergsma. "Digital assets and smart contracts have the potential to revolutionize the way we fund and drive positive change for the environment and society."
The event is free to attend, thanks to the generous support of sponsors. However, tickets are limited to 100 attendees, so interested individuals are encouraged to RSVP to secure their spot.
See how innovative technologies and responsible investment strategies can drive positive environmental, social, and governance outcomes. Contribute to the global conversation, share your insights, and participate in the solution.
ESG Digital Assets event series provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among industry professionals exploring the future of regenerative finance during COP28. Discover how ESG digital assets are shaping the investment landscape and driving positive change.
Register for our ESG Digital Assets COP28 Event and be part of the movement towards a more sustainable future. For more information about the event and to RSVP, please visit https://esgdigitalassets.com/. Interested in supporting the event, please learn more here.
About ESG Digital Assets: ESG Digital Assets is an event series where you can learn about the latest technology developments, critical discussions on industry standards, and groundbreaking solutions available right now to have an impact. Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of the mastermind conversations and contribute to a greener economy.
About COP28: COP28 is the global climate summit that aims to bring together nations, organizations, and individuals to assess progress on the Paris Agreement and drive climate action. The conference will take place in Dubai, UAE, featuring various thematic programs, workshops, and discussions.
Boone Bergsma
Blockchain Laboratories
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn