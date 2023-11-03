North Mountain Structures and ShedHub: Meeting Chambersburg, PA's Accessory Building Needs Together

North Mountain Structures Logo ShedHub.com logo

North Mountain Structures, known maker of accessory structures in Chambersburg, PA, partnered with ShedHub for seamless online shopping of local shed buyers.

CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Mountain Structures, owned and operated by Willy Brickner, known for its expertise in crafting both pre-built and customized sheds and accessory structures, has entered into a partnership with ShedHub, an online platform dedicated to simplifying digital transactions between local shed buyers and sellers. This collaboration helps extend their services beyond the borders of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Through ShedHub's advanced search capabilities, potential buyers can now explore the pre-built selection of portable buildings offered by North Mountain Structures from the comfort of their own homes. Their diverse range includes storage sheds, single-story garages, multi-story garages, gazebos, pergolas, greenhouses, pavilions, and even swingsets. Local buyers may also customize these models to fit their exact requirements.

Jeff Huxmann, CEO, and co-founder of ShedHub, expresses his excitement about the partnership, stating, “Mr. Brickner and North Mountain provide great buildings to the area. We are glad they have chosen our platform to help them with their marketing mix."

Aside from offering a variety of accessory structure options to potential buyers, North Mountain Structures also offers a shed trade-in option for those who want to upgrade their current shed to a bigger one, or to something else built of different materials with some structural changes. Additionally, they offer shed moving options for those who have purchased their sheds secondhand, or for those who have decided to relocate their structure to another area.

North Mountain Structures extends a six-year limited warranty, commencing from the original purchase date, for the majority of their products. Additionally, their Economy Series carries a one-year warranty. In an effort to enhance affordability, they provide a rent-to-own payment alternative that doesn't necessitate a credit check.

ShedHub is committed to providing local buyers with quick and hassle-free transactions when searching for accessory buildings. Through their partnership with North Mountain Structures in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, ShedHub has broadened the array of choices available to residents in the proximity of south-central Pennsylvania, northwestern Maryland, and northeastern West Virginia.

To explore a wide variety of accessory buildings from the nearest dealer, simply visit ShedHub.com. You can swiftly obtain a price quote for the structure that best suits your needs.

About North Mountain Structures

North Mountain Structures, a leading manufacturer of pre-made and custom-built portable buildings, is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, serving the areas of south-central Pennsylvania, northwestern Maryland, and northeastern West Virginia. They provide a wide array of choices for accessory structures, from different styles of sheds, single-story garages, multi-story garages, horse barns, and even pavilions, pergolas, and gazebos.

About ShedHub

ShedHub leads the way as the top online platform, providing local buyers with an extensive array of accessible accessory buildings available for purchase. With a vast selection spanning the United States, prospective clients can effectively refine their preferences through the Advanced Shed Search tool's tailored filters. This simplified function empowers users to swiftly identify the ideal accessory building, all from the convenience of their own residences, significantly saving time in the process.