Unwrap Holiday Offerings at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
For those looking to discover the gift of a luxury getaway during the holidays, The Houstonian has festive offerings the whole family will enjoy.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While there is nothing like being home for the holidays, spending time at a beautifully decorated hotel with delicious food and festive programming for the entire family just might be even better. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa has a wealth of thoughtfully curated experiences to align with every guest's holiday expectations.
Named the No. 1 Resort Hotel in Texas on Travel + Leisure 2023 World's Best list, the property caters to everyone, from culinary enthusiasts to those looking for unique family experiences. Whether it's a gathering reminiscent of traditional holiday festivities or a spontaneous family retreat, these experiences offer the opportunity to create long-lasting memories, all enveloped in the Texas-sized grandeur and attentiveness of The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa's hospitality.
All the holiday experiences at the hotel are available by reservation before arrival by emailing the concierge at concierge@houstonian.com.
Deck the Halls and so much more
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa invites guests into a magical holiday wonderland. Guests can stroll through the 27-acre wooded property and take in the festive decor with over 30,000 ornaments, 4,500 feet of garland, and 18 Christmas trees.
In addition to a dazzling display of Christmas decor, including a life-sized sleigh and towering Christmas trees, the hotel's expansive lobby, affectionately dubbed the Great Room, will offer its iconic presentation of Merry Mansions gingerbread houses. Hundreds of hours go into baking, decorating, and assembling the treasured treats.
Guests can also have the scents and colors of the holidays delivered to their room with a colorful arrangement from the hotel's onsite floral studio, Sage' n' Bloom. Approximately 12" high, the arrangement will contain red Panther Roses from Ecuador nested in the greens of fir, pine, and cedar.
Add a bit of romance to the holidays with Mistletoe Moments where couples can steal a kiss under the huge mistletoe ball at the “most kissable place in the city.” Hung in grand style above the iconic Great Room Lobby staircase, the inspiring installation is the perfect place for couples looking for a special memory, or an Instagram-worthy photo op with kissing hashtag #houstoniankisses2023. The hotel is giving away a New Year's Eve couples package for the post with the most likes on Instagram. Participants must tag @houstonianhotel and use the hashtag to enter.
The magic doesn't stop indoors; kids and adults alike will revel in thousands of twinkling lights as they step out onto the hotel's meadow and experience the glow of the century-old Live Oak tree. It is the perfect backdrop for photos and simply enjoying the cozy season.
Enjoy family-friendly experiences
Festivities don't have to end as guests leave the bustling Great Room for the sanctuary of their well-appointed room or suite – they are invited to bring seasonal wonder with them. Families can enjoy a miniature Merry Mansion of their own, freshly baked and delivered to their room. The gingerbread house kit includes two bags of icing, colorful candies, and a keepsake box perfect for traveling.
Pint-sized guests' eyes will light up in wonder at their very own Holiday Hideout. Delivered prior to arrival, families will create magical memories with a campsite tent setup that includes a portable teepee tent, twinkling lights, plush pillows, and an overstuffed giant teddy bear, along with freshly baked treats and a keepsake bear to take home.
Festive Feasting and Celebratory Drinks
The festive decor, live music, and weeks-long celebration at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa make the hotel ideal for a holiday dinner at TRIBUTE or a jolly gathering of friends and family at The Bar. The Bar’s holiday-inspired cocktail menu includes fun and seasonally named drinks including Bayou Bender, Ginger Man Fizz, Chocolate Mint Martini, Starry Night, and Mrs. Claus’ Martini. Thanks to Houston's mild temperatures, guests can take full advantage of relaxing with a cocktail on The Bar's newly expanded outdoor patio.
Guests can also savor a taste of the holidays with a Bûche de Noël. This festive and beautiful holiday treat can be traced back to Paris in 1870 and symbolizes the warmth of hearth and home. Made with edible snowflakes, creamy white chocolate mousse, apple compote, and spice cake, the Bûche de Noël can be delivered to guests' rooms or tableside at TRIBUTE.
Pair the delicious seasonal dessert with in-room bubbly. Guests can raise a glass or a bottle of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs to the House of Ruinart, the first established House of Champagne. The bottle, or any delicious wine and champagne selection from TRIBUTE, can be delivered to guests' rooms along with two flutes for toasting.
###
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming – all available to registered hotel guests for applicable fees, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Trellis offers a Skin Care Clinic and a resident celebrity makeup artist. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
https://www.facebook.com/TheHoustonian
Gabi De la Rosa
The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa
+1 832-202-9600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram