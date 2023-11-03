Experience the Miracle: Boy Barely Clinging to Life After Auto Accident Survives to Share Journey of Faith

Ben Hylden’s near-death experience at age 16 breathed new life into his faith. Today, he inspires others through speaking engagements and his book, Finding Faith in the Field.

Powerful true story recounts the aftermath of a harrowing car accident and how it turned into a celebration of life — and a remarkable blessing.

There was not enough air and too much pain. I never in my wildest dreams thought my life would end like this.” — Ben Hylden

PARK RIVER, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a cold Good Friday in April, and 16-year-old Ben Hylden was crunched for time. Running late for an appointment, he figured he could make good time on the seldom-travelled back road where he would often push his aging Buick Le Sabre to its limits. The combination of speed and half-frozen roadway proved to be an almost deadly combination, and Hylden would never be the same young man again.

In his powerful true story, Finding Faith in the Field, Hylden recounts in chilling detail the moment that he lost control of his car and the thoughts that swirled in his mind as he lay in agonizing pain in an icy field — until everything went black.

“Everything hurt; it felt like a bomb had exploded inside of me,” Hylden wrote in his book. “My lungs were filling up with my own lifeblood. I knew my life was about to be over. I didn’t think I could take much more. There was not enough air and too much pain. I never in my wildest dreams thought my life would end like this.”

He could faintly hear the voices of a man and a woman. In his mind, he called them “two nice people.” Little did he know, the “two nice people” were his parents, and his face was so badly damaged they hadn’t recognized their own son until they spotted a familiar winter coat that had been thrown from the car.

Riddled with severe internal injuries, a shattered face and a traumatic brain injury, Hylden was given just a 5% chance of survival.

“Many miracles happened on that day for my life to be saved,” Hylden recounted. “Yet the greatest miracle on that day remained a secret, even from me, until much later.”

In Finding Faith in the Field, Hylden shares with readers the secret that was revealed to him when he revisited the site of his crash as well as his long road to recovery and his remarkable journey of faith — a journey that ultimately taught him what truly matters most in life.

About the Author

Ben Hylden grew up on a dairy farm near Park River where he played sports and went to high school. After high school, he attended the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, where he was inspired to write his life story. After the release of Finding Faith in the Field, his career as a motivational speaker took off. Along with being an author and public speaker, he is also a health coach and founder of a new clothing brand, Ajabu.

For more information, visit www.benhylden.com, or follow the author on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/findingfaithinthefield.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Faith-Field-Benjamin-Hylden/dp/1643498800/

Finding Faith in the Field

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

ISBN-10: ‎ 1643498800

ISBN-13: ‎ 978-1643498805

Available from Amazon.com



