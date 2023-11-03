ARC Announces Product and Community Roadmap Update for Q4 2023 to Q4 2024
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARC, a trailblazer in the Web3 sphere, is thrilled to unveil its roadmap update for their product and community, covering the period from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024. This update offers an overview of the new features and enhancements that will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Web3 interactions and security. Let’s delve into the highlights for each quarter.
Q1 2024 (January - March): Reactor Launch and Token Utility Boost, Q2 2024 (April - June): Reactor Expansion and Archimedes Features
--
Q4 2023 (October — December): Archimedes Expansion
Archimedes Live Search Feature: Archimedes will introduce dynamic search functionality, allowing for immediate token and contract lookup, enhancing the efficiency and speed of interactions.
WalletConnect Enhancement: An upgraded WalletConnect integration will ensure smoother and more reliable wallet connections for users.
Archimedes Subscription Service Launch: Archimedes will introduce a subscription model, offering premium features and advantages for dedicated users.
Fee Structure Enhancement: The fee system will be optimized to provide even more competitive rates for users.
Enhanced Audits and Live Notifications: Improved auditing features and real-time alerts will be introduced, providing timely information about potential rug pulls and vital updates directly to Discord and Telegram.
Web3 Assistant for Discord and Telegram: Archimedes will launch a dedicated Web3 assistant to provide guidance and answer frequent user queries.
Allow Integration for Any Custom Token: Users will be able to seamlessly integrate any custom or niche tokens, fostering a more inclusive ecosystem.
Extend Audit and Swap to Multichain: Archimedes will expand its capabilities to support multiple blockchain networks, allowing users to audit and swap tokens irrespective of the underlying chain.
--
Q1 2024 (January — March): Reactor Launch and Token Utility Boost
Reactor Engine Backend Integration: Archimedes will seamlessly integrate the Reactor into its platform, offering users a unified experience and enhancing the power of Archimedes with Reactor’s advanced functionalities.
Rust Library Integration for Reactor: A comprehensive Rust library tailored for Web3 developers will be included, enhancing development capabilities.
Reactor Launch: Archimedes will debut an interactive and scalable frontend, with an emphasis on chat-based interactions, making it utilitarian for as many users as possible.
Token Utility and Governance Enhancements: New utilities for the ARC token will be introduced, along with governance and voting mechanisms to foster community involvement.
Foundation and Governance Platform Launch: Exclusive initiatives through the foundation will be initiated to bolster community growth and engagement (stARC).
Wallet and Farm/Bond Lockups: Enhanced security features for wallet holdings will be introduced, along with farm and bond lockup mechanisms to incentivize long-term holding and stabilize the token ecosystem.
Limit Orders and Call-based Notifications Introduced: Archimedes will integrate limit order functionalities, allowing users to set desired buy/sell prices. Call-based notifications will ensure users receive timely updates for crucial market movements or events.
--
Q2 2024 (April — June): Reactor Expansion and Archimedes Features
Reactor API Development: Archimedes will continuously enhance Reactor’s API offerings based on user feedback and evolving technological trends.
Chat-Centric Reactor Experience: Further emphasis will be placed on chat-based interfaces to simplify intricate tasks.
Archimedes’ Subscription Tier Expansion: Diverse subscription tiers or additional features will be introduced based on user feedback and evolving needs.
Archimedes Feature Rollouts: Continuous deployment of new features and improvements for Archimedes will be based on community feedback and technological advancements.
Mobile App Launched: Archimedes will introduce a mobile application, optimized for on-the-go Web3 interactions, prioritizing user experience, security, and feature-parity with the web platform.
AI Model Released: Deployment of a state-of-the-art AI model to enhance user queries, predictions, and platform interactions, with a continuous learning mechanism to stay updated with the latest market trends and user behaviors.
--
Q3 2024 (July — September): Archimedes Evolution and Community Building
Archimedes for All Smart Contracts: Archimedes will broaden its capabilities to encompass all types of smart contracts, with support for auditing and managing farms, liquidity pools, and bridge contracts, ensuring comprehensive coverage.
Community Engagement Initiatives: Archimedes will host virtual meetups, AMAs, and workshops to promote community interaction and collaboration.
Exclusive Community Rewards: Special rewards, airdrops, or incentives will be rolled out for the community, recognizing active and dedicated members.
AI Data Mining, Subscriptions, and Incentives Released: Archimedes will utilize AI-driven data mining to gather insights and enhance platform recommendations. Diverse subscription models backed by AI insights will be introduced, along with AI-driven incentives tailored to individual user behaviors and preferences.
--
Q4 2024 (October — December): Reflection, Feedback, and Forward Planning
As we reflect on the remarkable progress made throughout 2024, we’re excited to offer a sneak peek into 2025. The year will bring the introduction of an AI-powered Layer X, designed to push the boundaries of Web3 interactions and platform capabilities.
Robinson Hernandez
ARC
