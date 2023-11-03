EU-supported Fundraisers Summit in Ukraine – almost UAH 13.7 billion raised to date

Ukrainian fundraisers have raised almost UAH 13.7 billion million to accelerate Ukraine’s victory and rebuild the country.

These figures were announced at the ‘Summit for those who raise billions: best practices in fundraising for Ukraine’s victory and reconstruction’, which took place at the end of October with financial support from the EU. Donations came from both Ukrainians and foreigners.

At the Summit, representatives shared their experience in interactive speaker sessions and discussed how to strengthen the institutional capacity of fundraising, expand it beyond Ukraine, establish new contacts and partnerships.

The summit was organised as part of the ‘EU Emergency Support 4 Civil Society’ project, implemented by Isar Ednannia with financial support from the European Union.

