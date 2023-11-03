Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,182 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,522 in the last 365 days.

EU-supported Fundraisers Summit in Ukraine – almost UAH 13.7 billion raised to date

Ukrainian fundraisers have raised almost UAH 13.7 billion million to accelerate Ukraine’s victory and rebuild the country. 

These figures were announced at the ‘Summit for those who raise billions: best practices in fundraising for Ukraine’s victory and reconstruction’, which took place at the end of October with financial support from the EU. Donations came from both Ukrainians and foreigners.

At the Summit, representatives shared their experience in interactive speaker sessions and discussed how to strengthen the institutional capacity of fundraising, expand it beyond Ukraine, establish new contacts and partnerships.

The summit was organised as part of the ‘EU Emergency Support 4 Civil Society’ project, implemented by Isar Ednannia with financial support from the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-supported Fundraisers Summit in Ukraine – almost UAH 13.7 billion raised to date

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more