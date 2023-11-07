Cority’s Enhanced Occupational Medicine Solution Addresses Need for Improved Patient Service & Profit Margins
HIPPA-compliant solution provides customer-driven configurability, backed by Cority’s decades of occupational health experienceTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cority, a leading global enterprise EHS (Environmental, Health, and Safety) software provider, has released its Enhanced Occupational Medicine Solution for hospitals, healthcare systems, and organizations providing medical services to employers within their communities. This comprehensive digital offering is designed to enable occupational medicine clinics to deliver high-quality occupational health services, while optimizing clinical workflows, maximizing the patient experience, and enabling organizations to realize new revenue streams.
Two key factors are driving increased market demand for software to support occupational medicine services: Firstly, hospitals & healthcare organizations continue to experience tighter profit margins. According to the American Hospital Association, hospital expenses increased by about 17.5 percent between 2019 and 2022, with nearly half of U.S. hospitals operating at a financial loss during this period. Secondly, businesses focused on reducing injury & illness rates are increasingly seeking services to ensure their employees are fit for duty. Research conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) confirmed that such a surge in community employers looking for occupational health services should be expected over the coming decade. The demand for these services creates new revenue opportunities for financially struggling hospitals.
“In this environment, we know that hospitals and healthcare organizations are seeking alternative revenue-generating opportunities,” said Amanda Smith, vice president of solutions marketing and enablement at Cority. “Cority’s Enhanced Occupational Medicine Solution meets this need by bringing together the interests of both the health care industry and community employers.”
Beyond improving their profit margins, hospitals and healthcare service providers benefit from Cority’s solution via:
Increased operational efficiency and streamlined workflows: By offering the ability to integrate employer-specific health protocols and fee schedules, the solution optimizes the delivery of regulatory medical surveillance activities, improves health data management and record-keeping, and supports accurate billing practices.
Enhanced clinic throughput and improved patient experience: By providing clinicians access to the right information at the right time, an occupational medicine clinic can deliver an excellent patient experience with shorter wait times – factors deemed critical to business retention and growth in a 2021 study by Symplr. The study reported that employers may be hesitant to refer their employees to an occupational medicine clinic, no matter the medical outcomes realized, if they perceive their employees will be treated poorly.
Consistent information sharing: Real-time dashboards and reports available through Cority enable information to pass seamlessly between clinics, employers, and insurance providers helping to reduce workflow interruptions, paper handling, and associated errors or delays in collections.
Furthermore, Cority’s HIPPA-compliant Occupational Medicine solution expands the scope of available customer-driven configurability. Using Cority’s intuitive self-serve tools, customers can manage their occupational medicine programs completely on their own – enabling administrators to easily create and edit profiles for new employers serviced – and reducing reliance on the vendor’s customer service teams.
“The customers don’t have to wait for Cority, as the vendor, to build out profiles; they have better tools to adjust on their own and at the pace their business runs,” added Smith.
The Enhanced Occupational Medicine Solution underscores Cority’s nearly 40-year commitment to serving the occupational health industry. Further, Cority has been recognized by Verdantix for five consecutive biennial reports as a leader in the space. The independent research firm’s most recent Green Quadrant for EHS Software report, released in January, recognized Cority as “highest among the vendors assessed” for its functional strength and historical reputation in occupational health and industrial hygiene.
The report also called out Cority’s integrated software as a service (SaaS) platform, CorityOne, as “arguably the most impactful development over the last two years.” The premier technology comprises a comprehensive suite of connected solutions for managing environmental, health, safety, sustainability, and quality programs.
“Quite simply, there is no one in the market today that offers a more comprehensive offering for EHS & sustainability,” added Smith. “Our clients can have confidence that the Cority solution will help them scale both their business and their revenue.”
