Boston Common Asset Management Releases Global Impact Strategy Report
The 2022/2023 Impact Report highlights portfolio holdings providing solution-oriented products and services and Boston Common’ shareholder engagement impact.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Common AM (BCAM), a global leader in shareowner engagement, has released the Global Impact Strategy Report for 2022/2023.
The Global Impact Strategy proactively allocates capital to companies creating innovative solutions to address the world’s greatest systemic challenges. The portfolio management team identifies companies providing solution-oriented products and services aligned with BCAM’s impact investing themes, such as Inclusive Finance, Sustainable Transport, Eco-Efficiency, and Renewable Energy. The result is a diversified, high-conviction portfolio of high-impact companies facilitating the transition to a more just and sustainable world.
“We are excited to share the past year’s results for the Global Impact Strategy, a strategy that is future focused, like the innovative companies it invests in,” said Corné Biemans, the strategy’s lead Portfolio Manager. “Our goal is to offer investors a differentiated opportunity to grow their capital by investing in a worldwide portfolio designed for sustainable growth and impact —both for our clients’ assets and for our planet.”
The 2022/2023 Global Impact Strategy Report offers a detailed exploration of the portfolio’s impact:
- Engagement Summary Metrics
Global Impact strategy holdings were part of 53 separate engagement activities representing 58% of portfolio equity.
- ESG Focus Areas
The Global Impact Strategy allocates capital to companies aligned with three ESG focus areas: Climate Change & Earth Renewal, Inclusion & Empowerment, Health & Community Wellbeing.
- Sustainable Impact Metrics
The Global Impact Strategy is 78% less carbon intensive compared to its benchmark, MSCI ACWI Index and offers investors the opportunity to mitigate exposure to climate risks
- Engagement Examples
The report highlights shareholder engagement initiatives and details ESG engagement successes with portfolio companies.
Boston Common AM’s ESG-integrated Global Impact Strategy invests in companies that the firm believes are best positioned to generate impact and promote the transition to a sustainable economy. About the Company:
Boston Common AM is an independent, women-led, and majority women- and employee-owned investment firm activating capital toward solutions for people and the planet. An active, global equity ESG-integrated investment manager and a leader in impactful shareholder engagement since 2003, Boston Common challenges companies across industries to devote resources and innovation toward social equity and earth renewal. The company’s investment strategies totaled $4.5 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. The firm is headquartered in Boston.
