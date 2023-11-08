ArtVersion Claims Quadruple Victory at w3 Awards with Exceptional Website Redesign for Legat Architects
Continuing their winning streak in the 2023 design award season, digital design agency ArtVersion claims four w3 awards for digital design and web development.
The website redesign is taking our brand to the next level and modernizing who we are as a firm,”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital and experience design agency, ArtVersion had a successful award season at the w3 Awards with recognition as a four-time winner for their outstanding redesign of the Legat Architects website. The creative agency was honored with three gold awards and one silver.
— Legat Director of Marketing and Business Development, Jody Boyce
This achievement marks yet another celebratory win alongside the triple award win from MUSE and their shortlist achievement by the Lovie Awards. The accumulation of all these awards together commemorates the hard work and dedication that went into the website refresh for Legat Architects—a renowned architecture design firm.
In this latest round of awards, ArtVersion’s expertise and creativity made a stunning sweep of gold awards in the categories General Websites - Architecture and Design, Website Features - Best Visual Appeal Aesthetics, and Website Features - Best User Interface Design. ArtVersion also landed a silver accolade for Best Visual Appeal – Experience.
“Receiving these recognitions is an exciting accomplishment. The trust that clients give us to spark new energy into their websites with our user experience best practices, is never something we take for granted,” says Jelena Stankovic, ArtVersion’s Director of Implementation and Testing.
Each category celebrated different facets of the website. The Architecture and Design category award highlighted the website’s focus on architecture and design, particularly within the realms of commercial, residential, and industrial structures. Moreover, gold distinctions were awarded in categories where there was exceptional visual design and user interface in the Web Features and Visual Appeal categories.
The ArtVersion team of designers, developers, and strategists placed a heavy emphasis on user experience and experience design, and for the website refresh, this was crucial. The goal behind the website redesign was to elevate Legat’s digital presence with a more intuitive, easy-to-use experience. This was achieved through a responsive UI/UX website that was unique to Legat as a brand and provided a modern feel for their audience.
Beyond look, feel, and aesthetics, the team paid significant details to behind-the-scenes, or backend features such as search engine optimization (SEO), usability and accessibility, performance, and scalability.
“The website redesign is taking our brand to the next level and modernizing who we are as a firm. This will allow us to position ourselves with new clients and new talent and to build our brand as a design firm. It will also give us exposure outside of our industry because the website is award-winning worthy thanks to the collaboration with ArtVersion,” said Legat Director of Marketing and Business Development, Jody Boyce.
The accolades are given to the websites, mobile, video, social, podcasts, and emerging tech of the most impressive and boundary-breaking projects in digital excellence. The w3 Awards are endorsed by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an exclusive assembly of expert digital marketing and creative professionals. Representing prestigious entities such as Walt Disney Studios, Meta, Netflix, LG, IBM, Amazon, and many more, AIVA members are experts in their respective fields.
ArtVersion's victory at the w3 Awards is a clear indicator of their industry-leading capabilities and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital excellence. With the overall goal of the Legat website refresh aimed at curating a design language that was visually appealing while also ensuring there were no faults in usability, the awards were an honorable recognition.
About ArtVersion
ArtVersion Agency is a Chicago-based independent creative agency committed to delivering innovative web design, UX design, graphic design, branding strategy, and digital marketing solutions. With a dedicated team of experienced designers and strategists, ArtVersion guides brands through the complexities of the digital landscape, ensuring businesses of all sizes have the resources and tools to thrive in the digital world. To learn more, visit ArtVersion.com.
