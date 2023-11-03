Viking Sunset Studios and Bontika Films Announce Transformative Collaboration at American Film Market 2023

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bali, Indonesia and Los Angeles, California, USA

Bontika Films, an upcoming name in Los Angeles’s film industry, and Viking Sunset Studios, ensconced amidst Bali’s natural splendor, proudly announce their groundbreaking collaboration unveiled at the prestigious American Film Market 2023. This synergistic venture heralds the creation of an exceptional triumph in transformation: “Love and Karma.”

“Love and Karma,” a poignant exploration of Filipino American life intricately woven with the cultural tapestries of San Francisco, California; Cebu in the Philippines, and the exotic charm of Bali, promises an immersive cinematic experience. Slated for imminent release, this cinematic opus is a testament to the seamless fusion of artistry and innovation.

While most of the movie was shot on location in Los Angeles, much of the story also took place against Bali’s breathtaking vistas, where Viking Sunset Studios finds its home and the film captures the essence of this tropical paradise in exquisite detail. From sun-drenched beaches and gently swaying palm trees, Bali provides an unparalleled backdrop for this romantic odyssey. Over the last several months gorgeous scenes from the studio beach and other fabulous locations around Bali were recorded by Viking Sunset Studios using it’s top-of-the-line large format ARRI Mini LF camera.

Ms. Celeste Friedman, the dynamic CEO of Bontika Films and the inspired force behind “Love and Karma,” exuded with enthusiasm: “This movie is not just a production; it embodies my utmost desire to inspire women to go for it, to love beyond boundaries and find their strength within.“

The collaboration between Viking Sunset Studios and Bontika Films transcends geographical constraints, propelled by cutting-edge technology and a 24-hour work cycle facilitated by the strategic time zone difference between Bali and Los Angeles. Bo H. Holmgreen, owner and CEO of Viking Sunset Studios, emphasized the seamless efficiency of this international alliance. This Project benefits from such a 24 hour work cycle, where for example VFX scenes created each day in Bali can quickly be submitted overseas for approval by the producer, reviewing them while the Bali staff is sleeping, and requests fed back for when the work day starts in Bali. “Our collaboration with US producers harnesses the best talent and equipment, rendering the filmmaking process not just efficient, but extraordinary. Bali’s natural allure coupled with our state-of-the-art facilities adds unparalleled magic to our cinematic endeavors.”

Following their attendance at the American Film Market, Viking Sunset Studios with their Santa Monica based VFX partner, BaerFX, and Bontika Films, will participate in the Fil-Am Creative Film Festival November 3 – 5, 2023. This festival serves as a vibrant platform to celebrate Filipino American filmmaking prowess and nurture synergy within the dynamic Southeast Asian film industry. Viking Sunset Studios remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing emerging talent in Asia, starting in Indonesia, a nation brimming with creative brilliance. Having attended this year’s film festivals in Cannes and Venice, Mr. Holmgreen added: “These transformative times in the movie industry spotlight the need to champion emerging talent. Indonesia with almost 300 million people with the average age of 27 years and has incredible upcoming fresh talent that we need to nurture and bring to the international scene for global recognition. Our mission is to elevate these voices onto the international stage.”

The Studio owning this amazing Bali beachfront backlot resort with headquarters close by with a sound proof green screen Studio and post production facility, means it can facilitate efficient film shooting in the most beautiful locations for large movie companies. “The fact that we make our own movies too and are currently working on an exciting action feature just adds to the fun we all enjoy here on the Island of the Gods. Celebrities and crews coming to film in Bali will enjoy amazing benefits. In addition to the nature and the great talent here, there are fabulous Five Star Hotels, gorgeous beaches and intriguing temples. We look forward to hosting many movies on our backlot and in our Studios and many wonderful places across Bali”, added Mr. Holmgreen.

“Love & Karma” is a heartwarming and inspiring movie, exploring themes of love, rediscovery, and embracing life’s challenges. It’s a beautiful reminder that it’s never too late to rewrite our destinies and find love in unexpected places. The story of this journey is like a touching tale of self-discovery and the transformative power of love.

“Love & Karma” stands as an eloquent testament to the power of collaboration, creativity, and cultural celebration. As anticipation mounts for this cinematic achievement, Bontika Films invite global audiences to embark on an extraordinary journey—a journey destined to captivate hearts, stir souls, and inspire audiences worldwide.

About Bontika Films: After a 22 year career in retail real estate leading with Colliers International, PIER 39, and The Taubman Company, Celeste decided to honor her entrepreneurial spirit and use her creativity and vision developed through her entire life through music school as a piano major, clarinet player, and painter, to filmmaking, where she is excited to share with the world stories that transform, inspire, and change destinies.

Contact Info: www.bontikafilms.com; info@bontikafilms.com - +1 213-858-1148

About VSS: Viking Sunset Studios is a leading film production company with a passion for storytelling and a commitment to pushing the boundaries of cinematic creativity. Based in Bali, Indonesia, and North Carolina, USA, Viking Sunset Studios specializes in producing captivating films, documentaries, and visual effects projects. With a focus on promoting the scenic beauty of Bali, the studio actively supports aspiring filmmakers and aims to inspire the global film community.

Contact info: turid.kaehny@vikingsunsetstudios.com