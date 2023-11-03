Put your stamp on Downtown Lawrence

City seeking proposals to redevelop downtown lots for mixed-use projects

The City has published a Request For Information (RFI) seeking proposals for redevelopment of one or more City properties in Downtown Lawrence. Proposals must be for mixed-use projects and may include plans for a single property or multiple properties. The below properties, which are currently operated as City-owned public parking lots, are being considered for redevelopment:

711 New Hampshire St.

826 Vermont St.

1010 Vermont St.

Downtown Lawrence has served as the heart of our unmistakably unique community since Lawrence’s founding in 1854. It has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 2002 and is covered by the Downtown Urban Conservation Overlay District. The area contains many significant historical and cultural resources. Additionally, Massachusetts St. was designated a “Great Street” by the American Planning Association in 2010.

This project is intended to enhance and reinforce the overall vision of Downtown Lawrence, adding value and complementing the surrounding area. The City is interested in long-lasting developments that project a positive community image and enhance opportunities for pursuing an urban lifestyle.

During the evaluation of submitted proposals, the City will place a high value on the following (in no particular order):

A vision that supports Downtown Lawrence as the heart of the community, making efficient use of the development area and demonstrating a positive impact on surrounding property and the Downtown area overall.

A vision that incorporates elements of an attractive pedestrian environment, that may include but is not limited to characteristics such as prominent entries facing public streets, public outdoor seating, and public art.

Superior architectural and urban design that aligns with the Downtown Lawrence Plan.

A track record of completing sustainable, dynamic development projects.

Projects incorporating sustainable design elements, including green building features.

Tenant letters of interest/commitment for high quality potential retail and office uses.

Positive economic impacts, that may include direct and indirect tax revenue generation and support of permanent, high-wage jobs.

Compensation for land purchase from the City.

Projects incorporating one or more public benefits.

Limited use of public incentives and/or high cost/benefit ratio for incentives that may be requested.

The RFI is currently available for review online. All responses are due by January 16, 2024. Following the review of qualified responses, City staff will deliver a ranked list of shortlisted proposals to the City Commission for project consideration in March 2024.

RFI Inquiries: Eileen Phillips, purchasing@lawrenceks.org

Media Contact: Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

