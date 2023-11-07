COOPERATIVE SYSTEMS CELEBRATES ITS 30TH ANNIVERSARY
Cooperative Systems Hits 30-Yr Milestone in IT & Cybersecurity Excellence.
The shift in direction and introduction of NOAH changed the entire direction of Cooperative Systems and put us on a path for growing into the company we are today.”WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services provider Cooperative Systems is celebrating its 30th year in business.
— Bob Delisa
What began as Integrated Software Design in 1983, a side business started by company founder, partner, and CEO Bob DeLisa, became Cooperative Systems a decade later. Today, the firm secures dozens of clients throughout the Northeast and is powered by a team of over 40 people.
In 2006, the company reorganized and made the decision to transition from a break-fix and project-based services firm into the proactive managed IT services industry, debuting its NOAH Managed IT Services platform the following year.
“The shift in direction and introduction of NOAH changed the entire direction of Cooperative Systems and put us on a path for growing into the company we are today,” said DeLisa.
Since its launch, NOAH has expanded to become a comprehensive IT management and cybersecurity solution, offering everything from enhanced cybersecurity, reduced risk, and mission-critical data protection to business continuity, minimized downtime, increased profitability and productivity, and improved regulatory compliance.
“Over the past 22 years that I’ve been part of this incredible company, we’ve grown from only a couple staff to now having 43 skilled team members,” noted Scott Spatz, partner and president. “We’ve created a company that generates jobs, develops and furthers the careers of our staff, and provides tremendously critical services to our valued clients. I can’t imagine having been part of anything else for the past two-plus decades and can’t wait for what’s ahead. We’re just getting started.”
Regardless of the growth and changes, stated DeLisa, “Managing technology and security are still the cornerstones on which we’ve based the business since day one. Cooperative Systems’ goal of helping technology drive our clients’ business success has also remained unchanged. We’ve gone through many ups and downs over the years, and we will probably continue to do so. But the best part of the ride has been being on it together.”
About Cooperative Systems:
Cooperative Systems offers comprehensive Managed IT & Cybersecurity Services tailored to meet your business’s unique needs, achieving superior performance through its holistic, strategic and proactive approach, expert and insightful talent, and best-in-class technology tools and resources.
