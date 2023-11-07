FimmCyte Appoints Dr. Markus Kalousek as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- FimmCyte AG, a pioneering women's health biotech, announces the appointment of Dr. Markus Kalousek as chairperson of its Board of Directors effective November 1st, 2023.
As an accomplished leader with over 25 years of experience in the Biotech and Pharma industry, Dr. Kalousek brings a wealth of expertise in business development, corporate strategy, and drug development to his new role.
Dr. Mohaned Shilaih, Co-founder, and CEO of FimmCyte, expressed his warm welcome to Markus Kalousek as Chairperson of the board, stating, “I am delighted to have Markus on the FimmCyte team in this pivotal role. With his vast experience in drug and business development, he will be a key driver of our company’s success and a trusted partner to deliver on FimmCyte’s vision. Markus has shown remarkable success in his career to advance novel treatment modalities in multiple capacities and we are excited about how he and our dedicated team will advance our innovative non-hormonal treatments for endometriosis to bring it to those in need”
Dr. Markus Kalousek shared his enthusiasm, “I am honoured to take on the Chairperson role at Fimmcyte, because their radically new approach has great potential to become a truly disease modifying treatment for patients in the underserved field of women’s health. Many individuals with endometriosis have an exceptionally low quality of life and a significant proportion of them do not experience adequate relief even after surgery; they urgently require better treatments for this debilitating disease”.
Before becoming a part of the FimmCyte team, Dr. Kalousek held prominent positions at Novartis, including his most recent role as Head of Search & Evaluation for corporate Business Development and Licensing. His journey at Novartis began in 2004 as International Program Leader for Lucentis, later progressing to roles such as Clinical Franchise Head for Immunology, Dermatology, and Transplant, and Head of Strategy for Novartis China. Prior to his tenure at Novartis, Dr. Kalousek had a series of positions of increasing responsibility in small, medium, and large organizations in the Biotech industry. Dr. Kalousek earned his Ph.D. in Oncology Research from the Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) Zurich, following a Master of Science degree in Biochemistry & Neuroscience from the University of Zurich.
About FimmCyte
FimmCyte is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company focusing on the development of novel treatments for women’s health and beyond. Through tailored biotechnological approaches, FimmCyte reprograms the immune system to modify the underlying target diseases. FimmCyte’s most advanced program is a non-hormonal disease modifying treatment for endometriosis, a disease affecting 1:10 women with significant unmet need. FimmCyte was founded in 2022 with offices in Basel, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark.
Mohaned Shilaih
