Pawland Announces Exclusive 15-Day Pet Boarding Giveaway for UAE Residents
This campaign celebrates the beautiful bond between pet sitters and petsUNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawland, a leading provider of top-notch pet care services in the UAE, is excited to announce an exclusive giveaway for its existing clients. In celebration of the bond between pets and their pet sitters, Pawland is giving one lucky pet parent the opportunity to win 15 days of free pet boarding for their beloved furry friend in December 2023.
Titled, #MyPawlandSitter, the "Pawland Pet Boarding Giveaway" is a token of appreciation for the loyal customers who have trusted Pawland with their pet care needs. This initiative aims to bring joy and peace of mind to pet owners, ensuring their pets are well taken care of during the holiday season.
Participation in the giveaway is open exclusively to existing clients of Pawland who meet the following requirements:
- Follow @mypawland on Instagram.
- Share a photo of your pet with his/her sitter from Pawland on your Instagram account or your pet's Instagram account.
- In the description, be sure to tag @mypawland and use the hashtag #MyPawlandSitter.
- Provide a unique, creative, or funny description of the photo, explaining why you like it.
The entry period for the "Pawland Pet Boarding Giveaway" runs from November 3, 2023, to November 24, 2023. Participants are encouraged to share their pet's adorable moments with their sitters and showcase the special bond they share.
The winner, who will receive an incredible 15-day pet boarding experience at Pawland in December 2023, will be announced on November 25, 2023. Pawland's expert team will carefully review the entries to select the photo with the most unique, creative, or funny description.
"We wanted to express our gratitude to our loyal clients and celebrate the beautiful connections we've built with their pets. The 'Pawland Pet Boarding Giveaway' allows us to give back to the community that has supported us. We can't wait to see all the heartwarming and entertaining photos shared by our clients”, said Skanda & Kejal Co-Founders of the company.
Pawland has earned a reputation for its exceptional pet care services, including boarding, dog walking, and pet sitting. To enter the giveaway and for more details, please visit their Instagram handle @mypawland
