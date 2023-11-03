Global Embedded Finance Market Size & Trends

Aryza, Audax, Bankable, Banxware, Cross River, Cybrid Technology Inc., Finastra, Finix, Fluenccy Pty Limited, Flywire, Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, Lendflow, Marqeta, OpenPayd, PAYRIX, Plaid, Railsbank, Stripe, Inc., and Transcard Payments among others, are some of the key players in the global embedded finance market.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global embedded finance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The primary factors propelling the market growth are the increased adoption of digital payment methods, the rising investments in embedded finance start-ups, and the growing smartphone and internet penetration.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the embedded payments segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028

As per the end-user outlook, retail & e-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Embedded Banking By Type Retail Banking Corporate Banking By End User Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Logistics Manufacturing Travel & Entertainment Others By Business Model B2B B2C B2B2B B2B2C

Embedded Payments By Type Mobile Payments Digital Wallets/Mobile Wallets Mobile Banking Apps In-App Payments Contactless Payments/ NFC Payments Others By End User Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Logistics Manufacturing Travel & Entertainment Others By Business Model B2B B2C B2B2B B2B2C

Embedded Lending By Type Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) By End User Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Logistics Manufacturing Travel & Entertainment Others By Business Model B2B B2C B2B2B B2B2C

Embedded Insurance By Type Intrinsic Insurance Opt-out & Opt-in Bundled Insurance Billboard Insurance By End User Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Logistics Manufacturing Travel & Entertainment Others By Business Model B2B B2C B2B2B B2B2C

Embedded Investments By Type Stocks and ETFs Others By End User Retail & E-commerce Healthcare Logistics Manufacturing Travel & Entertainment Others By Business Model B2B B2C B2B2B B2B2C







End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Logistics

Manufacturing

Travel & Entertainment

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





