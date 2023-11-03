Global Embedded Finance Market Size & Trends
Aryza, Audax, Bankable, Banxware, Cross River, Cybrid Technology Inc., Finastra, Finix, Fluenccy Pty Limited, Flywire, Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, Lendflow, Marqeta, OpenPayd, PAYRIX, Plaid, Railsbank, Stripe, Inc., and Transcard Payments among others, are some of the key players in the global embedded finance market.
Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global embedded finance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The primary factors propelling the market growth are the increased adoption of digital payment methods, the rising investments in embedded finance start-ups, and the growing smartphone and internet penetration.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the embedded payments segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the end-user outlook, retail & e-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Embedded Banking
- By Type
- Retail Banking
- Corporate Banking
- By End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
- By Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2B
- B2B2C
- By Type
- Embedded Payments
- By Type
- Mobile Payments
- Digital Wallets/Mobile Wallets
- Mobile Banking Apps
- In-App Payments
- Contactless Payments/ NFC Payments
- Others
- Mobile Payments
- By End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
- By Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2B
- B2B2C
- By Type
- Embedded Lending
- By Type
- Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending
- Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)
- By End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
- By Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2B
- B2B2C
- By Type
- Embedded Insurance
- By Type
- Intrinsic Insurance
- Opt-out & Opt-in Bundled Insurance
- Billboard Insurance
- By End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
- By Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2B
- B2B2C
- By Type
- Embedded Investments
- By Type
- Stocks and ETFs
- Others
- By End User
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
- By Business Model
- B2B
- B2C
- B2B2B
- B2B2C
- By Type
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Retail & E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Logistics
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Entertainment
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
