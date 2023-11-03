Boyd & Blair Announces Partnership with Happy Valley United for Happy Valley Vodka

Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka has partnered with Happy Valley United (HVU) to release Happy Valley Vodka.

Portion of sales from each bottle will benefit student athletes’ NIL

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries announced today that its multiple award-winning spirit, Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka has partnered with Happy Valley United (HVU), the Name, Image and Likeness collective supporting all 31 teams and 800-plus Penn State student-athletes, to release Happy Valley Vodka.

A percentage from each bottle purchased will benefit Penn State student-athletes through Happy Valley United, giving over 800 Penn State student-athletes more NIL support with every purchase.

“Our award-winning vodka is the perfect complement to the Happy Valley scene, and is what we hope will become a game day good luck charm for all of Nittany Nation,” said Barry Young, cofounder and Master Distiller of Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries. “We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with HVU to gain more NIL support for student athletes, and to become a part of the loyal and historic game day rituals for fans and alumni. We hope Happy Valley Vodka will become a tradition at tailgates, a favorite gift to give or get for Nittany Lion alumni, and the go-to spirit while watching a game at the bar or with friends who bleed blue and white across the country.”

Happy Valley vodka bottles will feature a classic blue and white design and will be designated as the "Official Vodka of Happy Valley United."

“We are pleased to partner with Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries to offer Happy Valley its first official game day spirit,” said Jen Ferrang, Happy Valley United general manager of development and corporate partnerships. “It’s another perfect way to support NIL opportunities at Penn State for all student-athletes while enjoying drinks on game day or at any gathering.”

Happy Valley Vodka uses the same award-winning recipe as its flagship product, Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka. Handcrafted in Glenshaw, PA, the vodka is distilled from local PA potatoes from which Young unlocks natural sweetness by fermenting with champagne yeast. Adhering to a 100% hand-crafted method results in an absolutely masterful spirit that redefines the label “vodka” by rewarding the senses with a smooth, creamy, semi-sweet flavor and no harsh “bite.”

“Our recipe provides a vodka that could be sipped on the rocks or even neat, and has enough flavor for a whiskey drinker like myself to enjoy,” said Young. “As one of the first hand-distilled potato vodkas in the country, we’re proud to count ourselves among the country’s first and few authentic artisan distillers.”

Happy Valley Vodka is currently available for pre-order in PA only at this time from boydandblair.com, with a release date of November 9. It will also be available at various pop-up events in State College, and will eventually ship outside of PA. The vodka can also be found at various retail locations and restaurants in the State College area.

About Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries

Pennsylvania Pure Distilleries is an independently run American distillery founded on the idea of creating exceptional spirits using locally grown ingredients and packaging. We believe in quality over quantity and that’s why we make every single batch by hand. Our award-winning spirit portfolio is distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Our 5-star rated Boyd & Blair Silver Rum and ready-to-serve craft cocktail line continue to exemplify our high standards and dedication to distilling pristine clear spirits. To learn more, please visit boydandblair.com.

About Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka

Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka is distilled in Pittsburgh, PA, using locally sourced ingredients and a single 1,200-liter copper still in its production. At the Ultimate Spirit Challenge 2023, it won # 1 Vodka among all vodkas for the 3rd year. “To convincingly prevailing against the world’s finest vodkas is nothing short of historic.” F. Paul Pacult. It is distributed nationally by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.

About Happy Valley United

Happy Valley United (HVU) is the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) collective supporting all 31 teams and 800-plus student-athletes at Penn State. Supporters, fans and alumni who commit their support to HVU are pledging to maximize opportunities for student-athletes to build their brands and engage with the community. There are various ways to get involved, including corporate partnerships, memberships and charitable contributions. HVU is powered by parent company Blueprint Sports. For more information about NIL partnerships with Penn State student-athletes, visit https://happyvalleyunited.com/.