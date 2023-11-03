28th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic Benefitting Special Olympics Georgia
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 28th Annual Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic is set to take place on Monday, November 6th, at 9:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Roswell. Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is excited to welcome all golfers and sponsors to take part in the signature event honoring the legacy of Bob Busse who was the Chairman and longtime supporter of Special Olympics Georgia for many years. All golfers will enjoy breakfast, lunch, a full round of golf, and a silent auction and reception to follow immediately after the classic.
“Special Olympics Georgia is so thrilled to host the 2023 Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic for the 28th consecutive year. We are also especially grateful to the Country Club of Roswell for hosting us for the third time,” said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats.
Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow’s Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank The Ryan Foundation for being our Presenting Sponsor this year as well as Park ‘N Fly for being a Platinum Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors for this year’s tournament are: SignatureFD, Accel-KKR, Holland & Knight, and The Deguire Family.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Maurissa Dugger
“Special Olympics Georgia is so thrilled to host the 2023 Bob Busse Memorial Golf Classic for the 28th consecutive year. We are also especially grateful to the Country Club of Roswell for hosting us for the third time,” said Special Olympics Georgia CEO Georgia Milton-Sheats.
Special Olympics Georgia would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Publix, UPS, Marlow’s Tavern, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes.
Special Olympics Georgia would also like to thank The Ryan Foundation for being our Presenting Sponsor this year as well as Park ‘N Fly for being a Platinum Sponsor. The Gold Sponsors for this year’s tournament are: SignatureFD, Accel-KKR, Holland & Knight, and The Deguire Family.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Maurissa Dugger
Special Olympics Georgia
maurissa.dugger@specialolympicsga.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok