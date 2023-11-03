Annual Meeple-a-thon Charity Gaming Convention Set for November 17-19 at Hy-Vee Arena
Family-friendly board game extravaganza benefits Hillcrest Platte County’s Youth Housing ProgramKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeple-a-thon is excited to announce that its annual gaming convention charity fundraiser will be taking place from November 17-19 at Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City. This year, proceeds from purchases of an entry badge and raffle tickets directly benefit Hillcrest Platte County's Youth Housing Program, which provides rent and utility-free housing for children, teens and young adults in Greater Kansas City.
Meeple-a-thon was founded in 2017 as a way to help Kansas City’s at-risk and disenfranchised communities. What started as a minor 24-hour board gaming marathon for charity has evolved into a full-blown convention that attracted more than 700 people last year.
“Outreach to the at-risk community has really grown,” said event director Lindsey Carter. “Our primary fundraiser began by playing games with friends, along with a small charity raffle. We’re thrilled to now have a popular gaming convention, offering a game library; popular war games, card games and board games; and a wide variety of tournaments.”
Carter continued, “The fundraiser benefits Hillcrest Youth Housing Program participants who need housing and supportive services. Clients attend weekly volunteer-taught classes for life skills, seeking employment, community living and budgeting. Self-sufficiency is the ultimate goal.”
Meeple-a-thon is the only entirely female-led gaming convention in the country and the only one that operates entirely for charity and not for profit. In addition to the wide variety of board games, including kid-friendly and adult-oriented games, role-playing games, card games and war games, this year’s event will feature panels from content creators on how to get published, and niche areas of the hobby, such as miniature painting, 3d modeling, building terrain, etc. More than 40 game-related exhibitors will also be in attendance, including game publishers and creators and local gaming stores.
For more information and to purchase an event badge or raffle tickets, visit www.meepleathon.com. Event hours are November 17 from 5:00-11:00 p.m., November 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and November 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
