Metaverse Goes to Singapore Heartlands in IMDA’s Digital for Life Festival
Smobler Student Ambassadors Jedisha Watson & Jai Maaruthi Ram S/O Devprakash at the Digital For Life Festival at Kampung Admiralty
Smobler takes digital inclusion into Heartbeat@Bedok on November 4-5 and Toa Payoh Hub on November 11-12SINGAPORE, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smobler, the leading metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore, is proud to announce its participation in the much-anticipated Digital for Life Festival 2023, organized by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Smobler will be joining alongside over 120 partners, ranging from tech industry giants such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, to prominent Singaporean brands including DBS, Singtel and Mediacorp.
The Digital for Life Festival is an annual event seeking to provide an interactive platform that enhances digital skills of all Singaporeans. With a focus on promoting a digitally inclusive society, the festival aims to simplify and disseminate crucial information on online safety, security and emerging technologies through three Festival Activity Zones: Learn, Explore and Play a Part.
Nestled within the Explore Zone, Smobler's playground is abuzz with "live" interactions and blockchain-designed games specially curated to bring Singaporeans from all ages and walks of life together.
All visitors can explore the highest peaks of Mount Everest in the popular 3VEREST game or be inspired by the life and legacy of Singapore’s first Prime Minister, Lee Kuan Yew. The metaverse game experience is inspired by the birth centennial of the late statesman and based on the artwork by y/x who is also the CEO of popular lifestyle and hospitality chain, Spa Esprit Group.
Participants will get to learn more about the Open Metaverse from Sebastien Borget, the Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox, a leading decentralized gaming virtual world. Through a series of video installations, Singaporeans can also explore how to co-create a Metaverse for Good with Smobler's Co-Founder and CEO Loretta Chen,
“Smobler is proud to be a part of a digitally inclusive Singapore. The pandemic has moved the needle towards greater technology adoption so all Singaporeans, regardless of age and backgrounds, should be given the opportunity to embrace digital learning as a lifelong pursuit. We are excited to contribute to this meaningful campaign and even more excited to be able to play it forward!”
The Digital for Life Festival takes place across multiple heartland locations – Kampung Admiralty, Heartbeat@Bedok and Toa Payoh Hub. It is held over three weekends starting on October 28 to help foster a lifelong embrace of digital technology and the Metaverse.
On November 4, the President of Singapore Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will meet and greet residents at Heartbeat@Bedok while Deputy Prime Minister Mr Heng Swee Keat, will visit Smobler in the Explore Zone on November 5.
About Smobler
Smobler is a turnkey metaverse architect headquartered in Singapore with a strong emphasis on blockchain based gaming, event production, outreach and education. Smobler has created a suite of world’s first projects such as a metaverse wedding, the Tools of Rock concert venue and a disability park with SG Enable. It works with legacy brands such as Airbus, Carnegie Mellon, Mediacorp, DBS, Starhub and also creates innovative projects such as Metaverse for Good, the inaugural cross chain project with Clay Nation and is curating a series of proprietary IPs such as 3VEREST, Cobbleland, Ichorium Wars and Aloha Surfer. Smobler is backed by The Sandbox and Brinc. For more, log on to www.smoblerstudios.com.
About IMDA
The IMDA develops and regulates the infocomm and media sectors to create a dynamic, holistic and exciting ecosystem filled with growth opportunities through talent, research, innovation and enterprise. Singapore has laid the foundation for a thriving ecosystem. As Architects of Singapore’s Digital Future, IMDA strives to ensure businesses, the workforce and the public are ready for a future enabled by infocomm and digital media. As a statutory board in the Singapore government, it seeks to deepen regulatory capabilities for a converged infocomm media sector to safeguard the interests of consumers and foster pro-enterprise regulations. Amid the growing use of data, IMDA also continues to support data protection and innovation in Singapore through its Personal Data Protection Commission to boost public confidence in how personal data is used in the private sector.
About The Sandbox
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile, The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.
