Armenia: Yerevan State University launches EU-funded modules on media literacy

Yerevan State University, with the support of the European Union, is launching modules on ‘Media Literacy and Critical Thinking’. The modules will be funded by the EU as part of the EU’s support to Armenia in building a resilient society and a safe digital space.

On 2 November, Ambassador Vasilis Maragos discussed the modules to be launched during a meeting with Rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, vice-Rectors, as well as students and professors of Yerevan State University.

The comprehensive training will be extended to academic and administrative staff.

“Providing young people with media literacy and high-quality education is the cornerstone of building a society that is resistant to information manipulation,” Ambassador Maragos said at the meeting.

