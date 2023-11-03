14-Year-Old Compression Specialist Explores New Horizons In A Successful Acquisition Backed By Website Closers
Specializing in the retail of medical circulation stockings and related products, CompressionSale has been a cornerstone of the compression industry since 2009.
CompressionSale.com, a distinguished ecommerce company specializing in compression products, just marked a pivotal moment in its journey.
— David Lylis Business Broker
WebsiteClosers.com, the world’s largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, backed the 14-year-old online education company by helping it secure its future through new ownership. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price.
The company's comprehensive range of compression stockings caters to diverse needs, featuring specialized offerings for men and women, athletic enthusiasts, diabetic individuals, and those on the path to recovery with braces and supports. CompressionSale.com has consistently offered an extensive selection of the finest compression products and accessories sourced from trusted circulation stocking companies in the market.
David Lylis, the dedicated broker who helped sell the business, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone. He stated, "CompressionSale.com has been a shining example of ecommerce excellence, setting standards in product quality, pricing, and customer care. It was a privilege to contribute to this transaction, and I look forward to witnessing the company's legacy flourish under new ownership."
Dimitry Feldman, the previous owner and driving force behind CompressionSale.com, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Our journey with CompressionSale.com has been marked by innovation, care, dedication, and an undying commitment to delivering high-quality products for our customers. I am confident that our 14-year legacy will continue to flourish under the new leadership. "
"As a broker, David has been helpful since day one. I couldn't be any happier that I decided to work with him and his team. I wouldn't have it any other way. He is the best in bridging that gap between business owners like me who want to find the best ownership for our companies and buyers who are honest and trustworthy.", Mr. Fieldman added.
The acquisition of CompressionSale.com not only represents a strategic move but also signifies the ongoing evolution of the e-commerce landscape. As CompressionSale.com transitions to new ownership, it carries forward its commitment to delivering exceptional compression products and continues to be a beacon in the industry.
Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!
Broker Contact
David Lylis
david@websiteclosers.com
727-366-4916
https://www.websiteclosers.com/broker/david-lylis
ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERS
As the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.
Jason Guerrettaz
Website Closers
+1 800-251-1559
jguerrettaz@websiteclosers.com
