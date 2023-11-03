Enciris Launches 4K Remote Head Camera and Camera Control Unit
New Compact Microscopy Camera features Large half-inch 4K CMOS chip for highest image qualityGAILLAC, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enciris Technologies is announcing today the launch of its 4K remote head camera and camera control unit (CCU) which features crystal clear native Ultra HD 4K resolution, half-inch 10-bit sensor and image processing combined with super-fast latency performance. The camera and CCU will be shown on the Enciris Booth at Medica in Düsseldorf - (Hall 15, Stand 10E-1) from 13th – 16th November 2023.
“There is full auto-exposure, sharpness controls, advanced de-noise filtering, binning modes and low-light enhancement, all of which work together to provide ultra-clear, ultra-low-noise imagery in almost all possible lighting conditions.” Commented Phillip Weissfloch, CEO.
The new camera is compatible with C-Mount lenses or optionally available as a module version for integration into medical equipment such as microscopes and endoscopes. With an ultra-compact low-power design, the camera sensor typically consumes just 1.5W and offers extended temperature operation. The accompanying Camera Control Unit (CCU) features 10-bit video processing, four direct 3G/12G SDI outputs and a HDMI 4K output.
About Enciris Technologies
Enciris Products are Engineered and built in France. The Enciris story started in 2006 with a vision to make a range of accessible high performance video capture products using the latest, state-of-the-art technology.
The company has evolved to become a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance video processing hardware for OEMs, system integrators, embedded systems, and professional users. Enciris provides solutions for customers to add Ultra HD 4K/Full HD/SD camera technology, video acquisition, hardware compression, video routing, video format conversion, video overlay, video streaming and storage capabilities.
We design for ultra-high reliability and Long-Term Availability (LTA).
www.enciris.com
Enciris is an ISO9001:2015 company.
