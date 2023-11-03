Exemplifi secures GSA certification for federal contract eligibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exemplifi has recently obtained a General Services Administration (GSA) schedule contract. This contract extends their possibility of working on national-level federal projects in addition to state government projects.
Exemplifi has proven experience working on various state government projects ranging from education to transit. Some notable clients include Cascadia College, Los Angeles Metro, AceRail and more. With the GSA certification they can now offer their services to federal entities that require modern, secure websites as well as a vendor that is dependable with a proven track record.
“With considerable experience having modernized state websites, digital expertise, and a skilled team, we will continue to uphold our highest standards to build high-quality websites for federal projects that we look forward to working on in the near future. Keeping accessibility standards, data security and user experience in mind, we are primed to help federal organizations achieve these goals with our support.” said Vinod Pabba, founder and CEO of Exemplifi.
About Exemplifi
Exemplifi creates enterprise websites that effectively achieve clients' business and marketing goals. Our expertise lies in top-tier digital experience platforms and we have a proven record of working in numerous notable state government projects. Highly skilled in utilizing advanced content management solutions, our teams prioritize strong website engineering standards, DevOps, and WebOps practices. This emphasis leads to enhanced uptime, security, SEO quality, performance, and adherence to accessibility standards.
Ashwin Thapliyal
Ashwin Thapliyal
