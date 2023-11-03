Average match attendance in the English Premier League 2023/2024

The English Premier League (EPL) stands as the world's premier football championship, with a global fan base that spans continents. It hosts 20 teams, each with a significant following, and the number of attendees at matches reflects the popularity of each club. In the 2023/24 season, attendance figures have painted a vivid picture of fan loyalty and support.

Manchester United's Remarkable Lead

Regarding how many people watch EPL matches, nostrabet shows that Manchester United is leading the chart with around 73,500 attendees per match in the 2023/2024 English Premier League. This figure is nothing short of impressive, setting the club apart as one of the most beloved football institutions worldwide. Even though their on-pitch performance is not at its peak, the numbers in the stands remain formidable. “There is no arguing that Manchester United is one of the world’s most beloved football clubs, but its performance in the last couple of years has been questionable. Despite that, it seems like fans love attending the club’s games because the numbers are jaw-dropping”, said Kristiyan Kyulyunkov from NB.

Old Trafford's Impressive Crowds

The iconic Old Trafford stadium, with a capacity of 74,310, consistently showcases near-full attendance throughout the 2023/24 EPL season. This remarkable feat is particularly noteworthy given Manchester United's current 8th position in the league standings, with 5 wins and 5 losses at the time of writing. Fans' unwavering commitment to filling the Theatre of Dreams speaks volumes about the club's enduring appeal.

Other Clubs Making Waves

While Manchester United leads the chart in match attendance, it's essential to shine a spotlight on other EPL clubs garnering attention for their dedicated fan bases. Let's delve into the details of the clubs following Manchester United's lead.

Tottenham Hotspur - Surprising Second Place

Tottenham Hotspur emerges as a surprising contender in the attendance race, securing the second spot with an average of 61,726 attendees per game in the 2023/24 EPL season. Despite concerns that the departure of star player Kane to Bayern might deter fans, the Lilywhites' popularity continues to soar. Tottenham's home ground, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, consistently fills almost its entire capacity of approximately 62,850 seats, further emphasizing the club's appeal. Currently leading the EPL after 10 games with 26 points, Tottenham's promising season keeps fans engaged and eager for more.

West Ham United - A Close Third

The surprises continue as West Ham United takes the next spot with an average match attendance of 61,645. The Hammers' impressive numbers reveal the strong interest in the club, with the London Stadium, boasting a capacity of 66,000, consistently filling over 90% of its seats. This surge in fan support is closely tied to the club's current performance in the 2023/24 EPL season, where West Ham United stands 9th with 14 points, poised to make further strides.

Arsenal - A Strong Contender

Arsenal, known for its storied history, is the next club on our list with an average match attendance of 60,113 during the 2023/24 season. The Emirates Stadium, with a maximum capacity of 60,704, regularly sees over 99% of its seats occupied during Arsenal's matches. This impressive turnout reflects the enduring loyalty of Arsenal's fanbase.

Speaking of performance, Arsenal is currently situated in 2nd place after 10 games, trailing only by 2 points behind Tottenham Hotspur. This season could potentially bring an end to their nearly two-decade-long wait for the EPL trophy.

Manchester City - A Top Performer

While Manchester City may seem lower in match attendance compared to its rivals, it's essential to consider that Etihad Stadium has a maximum capacity of approximately 54,000. Consequently, City consistently fills more than 99% of its entire stadium. Given that City is the reigning champion and one of the world's top football clubs, this level of attendance comes as no surprise.

In the current 2023/24 EPL season, Manchester City stands at 3rd place, sharing points with Arsenal. Their recent victory against arch-nemesis Manchester United in a 0-3 win underscores their ongoing dominance. With history on their side, City remains a formidable contender for the EPL title.

Newcastle United - A Surprising Presence

Traditionally not among the most popular EPL teams, Newcastle United has made waves following an acquisition from Saudi Arabia. In the 2023/24 season, the club boasts an average attendance of 52,089 fans per game, an impressive figure for a club that has risen in prominence. St James' Park, with a capacity of 52,305, consistently draws near-maximum crowds, illustrating the newfound interest in the club.

Newcastle's performance this season places them at 6th with 17 points, showing promise, although they are currently 5 points away from the top 5. As fans rally behind this intriguing team, the remainder of the season promises excitement.

Liverpool - The Red's Loyal Following

Liverpool has always maintained a significant fanbase within the EPL. Despite recent challenges, the club continues to draw strong support with an average match attendance of 49,904 fans in the 2023/24 EPL season. Anfield, with a capacity of 54,074, consistently fills over 90% of its seats during Liverpool's matches.

In terms of performance, Liverpool stands 4th with 23 points, just one point below Arsenal and Manchester City. The Reds are shaping up as contenders for this season's title, demonstrating the enduring loyalty of their fans.

Aston Villa - Rising in Attendance

Aston Villa, with Villa Park's total capacity of 42,657, commands an impressive average attendance of 41,332 fans per game in the 2023/24 EPL season. The club's strong attendance figures align with their solid performance, currently ranking 5th in the league with 22 points after 10 matches. Villa's 5-point lead over Newcastle highlights their potential in the ongoing season.

Chelsea - Loyal Supporters

Despite recent challenges on the field, Chelsea continues to enjoy a strong following. Stamford Bridge, with a maximum capacity of 40,343, consistently sees an average attendance of 39,801 fans per match in the 2023/24 season. This loyalty to the club reflects in the stands, even as Chelsea currently sits at 11th place with 12 points. While securing a Champions League slot might be challenging, it remains within the realm of possibility.

Conclusion: The EPL's Passionate Fanbase

In conclusion, the 2023/24 English Premier League season has showcased the unwavering support of football fans worldwide. Manchester United, despite its recent struggles on the field, continues to lead the pack with an astounding average match attendance of over 73,500. The Theatre of Dreams at Old Trafford consistently fills up, reflecting the enduring allure of this legendary club.

While Manchester United takes the top spot, other clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Arsenal, and Manchester City are not far behind in terms of attendance. These clubs enjoy dedicated fanbases who fill stadiums week after week, regardless of on-field performance.

Newcastle United's newfound prominence and Liverpool's enduring popularity demonstrate the diverse and passionate following that EPL clubs command.

As the 2023/24 EPL season unfolds, it promises excitement, competition, and the prospect of a new champion emerging. These attendance figures remind us that, for fans, the love for their clubs transcends wins and losses, making the English Premier League a truly global phenomenon.

