New Podcast Episode Sheds Light on the Transformative Power of Empathy in Business with Dr. Natalie Petouhoff
Dr. Natalie Petouhoff Explores the Fusion of Empathy and Strategy in Modern Contact Centers.
And what I find is once you understand somebody else's point of view, it's going to change your point of view.”CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest episode, "Empathy-Driven Contact Centers: From Complaints to Connections", featuring the visionary business consultant, Dr. Natalie Petouhoff. This episode delves into the heart of business transformation, spotlighting the pivotal role empathy plays in redefining both customer and employee experiences.
— Dr. Natalie Petouhoff
Highlighting Dr. Natalie's extensive journey and experience with leading global brands like Salesforce, Hulu, General Motors, and Procter & Gamble, this episode offers listeners a deep dive into:
- Integrating Frontline Insights with Executive Strategy in the Contact Center: Discover how businesses can align ground-level insights with top-tier strategies, creating a cohesive approach to customer interactions.
- Empathy at the Core: From Traditional Metrics to Invaluable Insights: Dr. Natalie emphasizes the shift from conventional KPIs to a more holistic understanding of business success rooted in genuine empathy.
- Recognizing Blind Spots in Corporate Leadership: Listen as Dr. Natalie shares her insights on the often overlooked gaps in corporate leadership and the transformative potential that lies therein.
- Contact Center Potential: Beyond Conventional Promotions: Explore the untapped potential of contact centers in fostering lasting connections and promoting genuine human touch.
- Blending Technology and Human Touch: Empathy in the Age of Self-Service: Delve into the synergy of modern technology and the irreplaceable human connection, and how businesses can navigate this balance in today's digital age.
"Our conversation with Dr. Natalie Petouhoff not only brings a refreshing perspective to the forefront of business transformation but also promises to reshape our listeners' understanding of empathy in the modern business landscape," said Christian Montes, host of First Contact: Stories of the Call Center.
About Dr. Natalie Petouhoff:
Dr. Natalie Petouhoff is a renowned business consultant who has spearheaded transformative initiatives for global giants, advocating for a paradigm shift towards 'Empathy in Action'. Her mission centers around the belief that true empathy in business can lead to reduced costs, increased revenue, and a more profound human connection.
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
Mirela Otea
NobelBiz
+1 303-619-3716
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Empathy at the Core: From Traditional Metrics to Invaluable Insights