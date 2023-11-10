Carer Launches Early Black Friday Sale for its Line of Washable Incontinence Underwear
Our Innovative Incontinence Pants Garnering Customer Praise - Exclusive Black Friday Promotion Underway, Offering Up to 50% Off Sitewide!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carer, which offers a line of washable incontinence underwear for men and women that combines premium quality, advanced absorbency and fashionable design without compromising style or comfort, has launched an early Black Friday Sale.
From now through November 30th, Carer is offering deals of up to 50% off, as well as a price guarantee. If a shopper places an order now and discovers a lower price on Black Friday, Carer will refund the difference. This goes for the company’s entire range of offerings, including hot sale products like its men’s incontinence trunks and new arrivals, such as bladder leak underwear for men.
Carer was launched in 2011 as a response to the lack of options available to men who suffered from incontinence. Carer combines innovative technologies with superior absorbent textiles to create underwear for people who suffer from incontinence, periods and postpartum bleeding.
Extensive research and development led Carer to create its new line that uses technology with a multi-layer absorption structure of organic fiber to effectively prevent side leakage and backflow. Each layer has a specific role in ensuring maximum absorbency and leakage protection.
The moisture-wicking top layer draws away wetness and promotes fast drying for ultimate comfort. The second layer assists in quickly directing liquids to the absorbent textile and ensures rapid absorption and drying. The third layer of superior absorbent textile effectively absorbs liquids and securely locks them away. For the ultimate peace of mind, the bottom layer features hi-tech waterproof seals for extra leak-proof protection.
Carer uses high-quality, sustainable materials, such as organic cotton and bamboo fibers, in its products, ensuring they are gentle on the environment and on customers’ skin. Superior absorbent textile and four-layer leakproof technology provides reliable protection against leaks, while high-stretch textile ensures a comfortable and flexible fit.
According to the Mayo Clinic Health System(https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/hometown-health/speaking-of-health/treatment-options-for-men-with-urinary-leakage), about 3-10 percent of men will experience incontinence symptoms in their lifetimes and report a high level of associated stress due to the condition. Urine incontinence is a common symptom that affects 50 percent of adult women. Prevalence of this problem increases with age, as up to 75 percent of women over 65 report urine leakage.
Carer offers a variety of underwear styles for men and women, including men’s briefs with fly, men’s boxers with fly, classic full briefs, high rise classic briefs and classic boy shorts. All shorts can be rinsed in cold water. Carer’s washable underwear is environmentally friendly and their reusability means a reduction in landfills.
Wearers can experience ultimate comfort with Carer’s soft and breathable fabrics, carefully selected to keep feeling fresh and dry throughout the day. Carer’s innovative technology ensures wearers can go about their daily activities with confidence and peace of mind.
For more information about Carer’s washable incontinence underwear and to shop now, visit washable incontinence underwear collection. Be sure to also check out the company’s collection of leak proof underwear for men.
Carer offers free shipping on all orders over $59. Customers can sign up for a digital newsletter for exclusive deals, a 30-day risk-free trial and savings of $11 on a first order. Carer offers a 30-day return and exchange policy.
