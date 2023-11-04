Active Kinetic 1 Unveils New Wave Energy Converter Technology
Active Kinetic's new wave-powered technology AWEC harnesses ocean energy for affordable renewable electricity access globally.GRAVESEND, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active Kinetic 1, a pioneer in clean energy innovations, has developed a new technology that generates emission-free electricity from ocean waves. Named Active Wave Energy Converter (AWEC), the technology offers a sustainable energy solution by harnessing the perpetual motion of the oceans.
The AWEC system utilizes a novel, low-friction oscillating mechanism to efficiently convert wave energy into cost-effective green electricity. In initial testing, AWEC has proven to be an effective wave energy harvesting technology in terms of low manufacturing costs, high efficiency, and minimal environmental impact.
"We are excited by AWEC's potential to turn the kinetic energy in ocean waves into clean, renewable power at scale," said John Smith, Lead Engineer at Active Kinetic 1. "The system is designed to be scalable, affordable, and capable of supplying emission-free electricity to coastal communities globally."
The introduction of AWEC comes as the worldwide shift toward innovative renewable energy systems accelerates to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Active Kinetic 1 aims to initially deploy AWEC technology in remote coastal areas before expanding to high-demand urban centres.
"Wave power is an untouched, renewable resource that can now be harnessed for green electricity generation. We are committed to making this technology widely accessible to advance sustainable energy worldwide," said Smith.
Active Kinetic 1 welcomes inquiries from potential partners, investors and media regarding AWEC applications. For more information, visit https://ak1.co or email info@ak1.co.
About Active Kinetic 1
Active Kinetic 1 is a UK-based technology company focused on developing innovative renewable energy systems. Their core technology, AWEC, harnesses wave energy to generate emission-free electricity. Learn more at https://ak1.co.
Andrew Karim
Active Kinetic 1
email us here
New economic renewable electricity.