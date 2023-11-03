NexusTours and Juniper Travel Technology Collaborate to Innovate the Travel Industry
NexusTours and Juniper Travel Technology join forces to transform the travel industry by creating Juniper Experiences by NexusTours.ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexusTours, recognized as a prominent Destination Management Company (DMC) in Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America, proudly announces its strategic alliance with Juniper Travel Technology, a leader in travel technology innovation. This powerful collaboration, under the brand Juniper Experiences by NexusTours, will revolutionize the tourism industry by merging cutting-edge technology with travel experiences and global mobility solutions.
NexusTours, recognized as a prominent Destination Management Company (DMC) in Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America, proudly announces its strategic alliance with Juniper Travel Technology, a leader in travel technology innovation. This powerful collaboration, under the brand Juniper Experiences by NexusTours, will revolutionize the tourism industry by merging cutting-edge technology with travel experiences and global mobility solutions. Rubén Gutiérrez, president of NexusTours, stated: "The synergy between both companies has the potential to redefine the tourism industry. At NexusTours, we have always maintained a clear vision of growth and innovation. I can't imagine a better ally than Juniper to carry out this shared vision: our essence lies in dynamism and a deep commitment to our customers.
This collaboration manifests two companies ready to redefine experiences and mobility in the tourism industry. This alliance is not just a step toward the future; it is the foundation of a revolutionary model we aspire to build together for all our partners, DMCs, and experience and mobility providers." Over the years, NexusTours has stood out as a leader in digital transformation in the tourism industry, propelling innovative customer-centric solutions that resonate deeply in the world of DMCs. With this collaboration, Juniper will take the lead, further driving these pioneering solutions and making them accessible to a broader DMC audience.
The collaboration between NexusTours and Juniper will revolve around three fundamental pillars that form the core of the alliance:
• Extending and making available cutting-edge technological solutions developed recently by NexusTours to other related companies in the sector.
• Offering a global product intended to act as a bridge between suppliers and customers.
• Providing a comprehensive tourism experience.
Boosting industry growth goes hand in hand with a network of companies through a robust partnership program.
Juan Mateos, General Director of Juniper, shared: " Including Juniper Experiences by NexusTours in our corporate portfolio marks a pivotal moment in our growth trajectory. Our cooperation with NexusTours reinforces our vision to build upon the successes we have both achieved in the tourism sector. This collaboration reflects our ambition to continue leading in travel technology solutions and expands our product range with the expertise of a highly specialized team in-destination services. This exciting merger represents a crucial milestone, further consolidating our leadership position in travel technology."
Stay tuned for upcoming updates about this collaboration and the innovative initiatives NexusTours and Juniper will introduce in the coming months. For more information about Juniper Experiences by NexusTours, visit: https://junipertravelexperiences.com.
Lilly Grau
G&R Hub
+1 321-948-9236
email us here