Press Release for National Family Caregivers Month, November 2023

A Thought Leader's Perspective for Caregivers

Decreasing Caregiver Stress begins with bridging the gap at bedside between families and clinicians.” — Dr. Kiplee Bell

CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alleviating the caregiver burden begins with bridging the gap in bedside education. Clinicians and families need to understand one another's perspective in order to alleviate the miscommunication and stress that ensues during healthcare navigation. Both patients and their families as well as the clinicians that serve them are often disconnected, overwhelmed, and exasperated in their efforts to serve the Aging client.

Founded by a personal and professional caregiver, Impactful Caregiving provides informational content around top geriatric concepts to inform, inspire, and empower the geriatric caregiver. One of the core mission statements of Impactful Caregiving is that "we need to remove ourselves from the thinking that we are separate from the patient." The clinician is also the "caregiver.” "We best enable advocacy for our aging loved ones along the continuum and rise to our best clinical potential when serving these patients and their families."

ABOUT IMPACTFUL CAREGIVING

Impactful Caregiving is an online caregiver advocacy and professional educational platform serving personal and professional caregivers. Impactful caregiving empowers the busy middle-aged professional who struggles to juggle the caregiver needs of their nuclear family, and of their aging loved ones by equipping them with caregiver education strategy and solution-based resources to ease the caregiver burden. The platform consists of geriatric-accredited certification courses (for laymen, professional caregivers, and corporate entities) as well as a podcast, a blog, a caregiver shop, and a private Facebook group.

Impactful Caregiving bridges the gap between disparities in access to informed healthcare decision-making, health system navigation, and clinical interaction. Impactful Caregiving extends consultation to industries such as Travel and Hospitality, independent medical facilities, and workplace environments that serve an aging clientele. We have challenged our corporate clients to adjust to this growing cohort and provide additional training on age bias, workplace accommodation, and one-on-one consultation and group dynamics.

Contact us at connect@impactfulcaregiving.com

The Caregiver's Mastermind