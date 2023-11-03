The New Year's Knockout Gala: Professional Boxing Excellence in Richmond Virginia
Experience a night of high-stakes boxing and world-class entertainment at the prestigious ACCA Shriners Center on January 6, 2024.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- River City Promotions is thrilled to announce The New Year's Knockout Gala, an evening of electrifying boxing action set to take place on January 6, 2024, at the prestigious ACCA Shriners Center in Richmond, Virginia. This upscale event promises an unforgettable night of world-class boxing, delicious dining, and premium libations, all topped off with a complimentary after-party that will leave attendees talking for years to come.
Main Event
The highlight of the evening will be the main event, featuring the undefeated former USBA and WBC Continental Americas welterweight champion, Dusty Hernández-Harrison. With an impressive record of 35-0-1, Harrison is considered one of the best professional boxers to come out of Washington DC since Sugar Ray Leonard and has been recognized by Mike Tyson as a true inspiration for amateurs looking to turn pro. His return to the ring promises a showdown of epic proportions, making this an event no boxing enthusiast can afford to miss.
Special Bout
The New Year's Knockout Gala will also showcase the remarkable talent of Richmond's very own Carmen "The Momba" Gullisken as she makes her professional debut. Gullisken, the first female fighter to grace one of River City Boxing's professional cards, brings her own brand of talent and fights out of Vintage Boxing Gym, promising to be an inspirational representation of the river city.
Luxurious Atmosphere
The New Year's Knockout Gala will be a true spectacle, set in the grandeur of the ACCA Shriners Center. Guests can expect an upscale experience complete with a delectable dinner service and a premium selection of beverages, ensuring that every moment is a celebration.
Global Broadcast
For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on FITE TV, a renowned global platform boasting an audience of over 3 million viewers. This means that the thrilling action will reach fans around the world, further cementing Richmond's reputation as a boxing hub. The entire fight card will be available for only $14.99.
Complimentary After-Party
As the final bell rings, the celebration continues with an exclusive after-party hosted at River City Roll. Guests will enjoy complimentary drinks and food, ensuring that the night's festivities carry on long after the final punch is thrown.
With a projected sell-out crowd of 400+ in-person attendees, The New Year's Knockout Gala promises to be a highlight of Richmond's social calendar. Tickets will be in high demand, so early reservations are strongly encouraged.
River City Promotions is committed to delivering extraordinary moments, and The New Year's Knockout Gala is set to be a shining example of this dedication. Secure your ring side seat for a night of boxing brilliance and unmatched entertainment on Saturday January 6th, 2024.
