Suit filed for failure to remove appendix - bowel removed instead
George Piano needed his appendix removed. University of Washington removed a portion of his bowel instead of his appendix
UW surgeons tried to remove the appendix. They couldn't locate the appendix and removed bowel instead.”SEATTLE, WA, US, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suit filed: UW surgeons couldn’t locate appendix and removed bowel instead.
On November 2, 2023, George and Elizabeth Piano filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against the University of Washington and two UW surgeons, Nidhi Udyavar and Paul Herman. George and Betsy are longtime residents of Lake Forest Park and George ran a local construction company before retiring.
George needed an appendectomy and the surgeons attempted to conduct one on December 6, 2022, at the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest (“UWMCN”) in Seattle. Nidhi Udyavar was the attending physician and was supposed to supervise the surgeon in training, Paul Herman.
The surgeons were unable to locate George’s appendix, which required urgent removal. Instead, the surgeons removed portions of George’s bowel. Following surgery, Mr. Piano began to experience abdominal pain which was worse than before his surgery. The bowel contents began to spill into his abdominal cavity causing him to become much sicker.
On December 8, 2022, Mr. Piano was advised by UWMCN that a CT scan indicated that Mr. Piano's appendix had not been removed during the December 6, 2022, surgery. On December 8, 2022, Mr. Piano underwent surgery at UWMCN for actual removal of Mr. Piano's appendix.
UW informed Mr. Piano that, during the December 6, 2022, surgery, Dr. Udyavar had removed a piece of diverticulitis on Mr. Piano's lower colon (and not Mr. Piano’s appendix) and another surgery would be required to repair a "leaky colon" and address an abdominal infection caused by the December 6, 2022 surgery. The doctors had to install an ileostomy bag where Mr. Piano's intestine protruded from the abdomen so that all waste would be expelled into the bag.
George has suffered numerous medical problems that did not exist prior to the December 6, 2022, surgery. Mr. Piano had to undergo four additional surgeries and multiple hospitalizations. He had to be treated for an infection caused by the surgery, delayed seeking cancer treatment, and endured extreme pain. A large abdominal wound remained unhealed for months and has only recently begun to heal. Mr. Piano required weekly home health physical therapy visits and home nursing visits to check his vital signs, provide care for the horrible wound and to change Mr. Piano’s Ileostomy bag.
Naturally, this course of events disrupted their lives in countless ways. Neither George or Betsy expected to spend upwards of a year dealing with open wounds, horrific pain, multiple hospitalizations, constant medical care and extended infirmity. George will live with the wounds, related scars and sequelae of this surgical misadventure for the rest of his life.
The lawsuit was filed in King County Superior Court in Cause number 23-2-21444-7 and was assigned to Judge Veronica Galvan. The lawsuit is styled Piano v. State of Washington. The legal team for this case includes Ed Moore and Van Shaw. Please contact either for more information.
