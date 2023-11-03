Gigwell, Booking Agency Software Leader, Launches 'Artist Essentials' Software to Empower Independent Touring Artists
Independent artists battle barriers and gatekeepers in the world of live events. Gigwell created a tailor-made solution to make booking more accessible.
The strength of Artist Essentials is that it’s built from the same tech that powers booking agencies around the globe, so artists can step into a professional workflow trusted by the industry.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating ten years and nearly $3 billion in live-event bookings globally, Gigwell introduces Artist Essentials, a booking toolbox specifically designed to remove barriers for independent artists who are charting their own course in the live-events touring landscape.
— Jeremie Habib, CEO of Gigwell
In this monumental launch, Artist Essentials condenses a decade's worth of booking agency technology—once only exclusive to the world's top booking agencies and management companies—into software now accessible to thousands of independent touring artists. Artist Essentials also includes an international venue and talent buyer database where artists can finally discover and nurture relationships with talent buyers directly, without the traditional gatekeeping.
"In reflecting upon a challenging yet vibrant decade in the music and booking sector, we're proud to introduce the Artist Essentials. This isn’t just a booking toolbox; it’s a one-stop solution to empower non-represented touring artists with the means to confidently navigate the live events booking industry," shared Jeremie Habib, CEO of Gigwell.
Starting at just $49 per month, Artist Essentials is an accessible, action-oriented solution available to independent artists looking to expand their touring careers.
Founded in 2013 in San Francisco, Gigwell has built an international software platform that streamlines the booking process between live entertainers and live entertainment venues. The platform makes it easy to send contracts, build tour itineraries, and collect payments electronically.
To date, the company has helped streamline bookings for over 60,000 touring DJs, musicians, comedians, and public speakers, totaling nearly $3B in booking volume. As alumni of the prestigious Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y-Combinator, Gigwell sits at the intersection of technology and live entertainment, seeking to disrupt the rapidly growing $200B global booking industry still operating on Word docs and Excel spreadsheets.
